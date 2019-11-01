Ideanomics Announces Sponsorship and Participation in Singapore Fintech Festival

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its participation as a 'Friends of Fintech' sponsor during the Singapore Fintech Festival, November 11-15, 2019. The event also kicks off the company's expansion in the region through its planned APAC Headquarters in Singapore. During Fintech Festival week, Ideanomics will continue to develop its business and ASEAN footprint as it explores opportunities for acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

"We are excited to be involved with this year's Singapore Fintech Festival, which is among the largest corporate events globally," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics "This is an event which attracts the top global voices in Fintech, and we will be looking to use this event as a springboard for the introduction of our Singapore and APAC operations to both existing and potential partners in the region. We are extremely pleased with the outreach for meeting requests which led us to participating as an event sponsor."

Singapore Fintech Festival is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in partnership with the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) and is regarded as the largest premier financial technology event in the world attracting more than 40,000 participants, decision makers and investors from around the world. The event is the world's largest platform for the global FinTech community appropriately located within what is considered to be the international hub at the forefront of FinTech innovations with events including: FinTech Conference & Exhibition, FinTech Awards, Global FinTech Hackcelerator Demo Day, Global Investor Summit, and Innovation Lab Crawl.

"Singapore is strategically located at the epicenter of innovation for FinTech, and related CleanTech industries. We believe there is substantial opportunities at the Singapore Fintech Festival for Ideanomics, as we continue to our grow our presence in the region," said Drew Colvin, Vice President of Corporate Development.

Joining Ideanomics at Fintech Festival will be leadership from Hong Kong-based Liquefy and Malaysian EV manufacturer Treeletrik, both of whom are interested in synergistic opportunities and strategic partnerships in the region.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global Financial Technology (Fintech) company for transformative industries. Ideanomics combines deal origination and enablement with the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and others as part of the next- generation of smart financial services. Our projects in New Energy Vehicle markets, Fintech, and advisory services provides our customers and partners better efficiencies, technologies, and access to global markets.

Ideanomics, through its investments and, along with its partners curate innovation around the globe through hubs and centers that foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, healthtech, cyber security, and more.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China. It also has a planned global center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, named Fintech Village .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

