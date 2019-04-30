Ideanomics Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global AI-driven management and financial services company acting as a catalyst for transformative industries, announced today its 2019 Q1 operating results for the period ended March 31, 2019 (a full copy of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be available at www.sec.gov).

Conference Call: Ideanomics' management, including Dr. Bruno Wu (Chairman), Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Federico Tovar (Chief Financial Officer) and Tony Sklar (VP of Communications and Head of Investor Relations), will host live an earnings release conference call at 8:30 am ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 (8:30 pm Tuesday April 30, 2019 Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or Dial-in Number: (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107 or 201-493-6796; for China: +86-400-120-2840. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions during the live Q&A session.

A replay of the earning call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.

Ideanomics First Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $26.9 million as compared to $185.9 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of approximately $158.9 million, or approximately 86%. The decrease was mainly due to a change to our business focus from logistics management to digital business consulting services. Our business strategy and the primary goal for entering the crude oil and electronic trading businesses was to learn about the needs of buyers and sellers in these industries that rely heavily on the shipment of goods. Our activities in the crude oil trading and electronic trading business have been successful in various aspects in 2018, and for strategic reasons we have now phased out of our crude oil trading business and electronics trading business so that we can work towards enabling the application of our Fintech Ecosystem for other useful cases that we have identified. We intend to continue to capitalize on our efforts and learnings from logistic management business so that we can leverage the applications of our technologies and FinTech Ecosystem across this business and as part of our Industry Ventures strategy.

Cost of revenues was $0.257 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to $185.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Our cost of revenues decreased by $185.2 million, from a comparability perspective, the cost of revenue during 2018 is not necessarily indicative of the new FinTech business in 2019. The cost of revenue during 2018 was primarily associated with the logistics management business (oil trading and electronics trading), which traditionally has a very high cost of revenue and low gross margin, while the cost of revenue during the first 3 months of 2019 is primarily associated with our digital asset management services as part of our new FinTech services business. The majority of the cost associated with the development of the master plan services have already been incurred in 2018. In 2018, due to the uncertainty associated with the future economic benefits when such costs were incurred, the Company expensed those costs during 2018.

Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was approximately $26.7 million, as compared to a gross profit of $0.393 million during the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 6,689%. The gross profit ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was 99%, while in 2018, it was 0%. The increase was mainly due to: 1) the Company recorded service revenue from digital asset management services in the first quarter of 2019; and 2) due to the low cost of revenue associated with our digital asset management services, the gross profit margin of first quarter of 2019 increased, compared to the low gross profit margin of the logistics management business. The reasons of high gross margin of the digital asset management services are as follows:

we have invested in our technical development knowledge in digital asset management since early 2018;

our uncapitalized assets, such as knowhow and expertise in our management team to develop the appropriate strategy and provide the digital asset management service which has delivered a lot of value to our clients;

there are no significant incremental cost, other than immaterial labor expense associated with delivering on these services.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the first quarter was $4.2 million as compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of approximately $0.5 million or 14%. The majority of the increase was due to our efforts in building out our management team in the U.S. and investing in establishing our Fintech infrastructure as part of our transformation.

Professional fees for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $1.4 million as compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of approximately $0.7 million. The increase was related to an increase in legal, valuation, audit and tax as well as fees associated with continuing to build out our technology ecosystem and establishing strategic partnerships and M&A activity as part of this technology ecosystem.

Net earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $0.19 per share, as compared to a loss per share for same period in 2018 of $0.05 per share. As of March 31, 2019, the company had cash of $2.0 million, total assets of $146.2 million, total liabilities of $72.3 million and total equity of $72.7 million.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company continued see growth in its AI enhanced financial advisory and asset management business model.

Ideanomcis recently announced it will now market and develop its Artificial Intelligence (AI) service and solutions offerings for financial institutions and regulators under the brand name Intelligenta.

Intelligenta will have various proven AI-driven SaaS and PaaS solutions ready to actively deploy in customer environments. Available as a PaaS or on-premise service, Intelligenta uses state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to offer products including:

Credit Services: SME loan scoring and pre-approval processing, including analysis and risk assessment, credit rating, related party analysis, and post-credit risk alerts.

Corporation Services: Compliance monitoring for public companies and private equity funds, fraud monitoring in capital markets, enterprise rating and risk assessment.

Index Services & Products: Macroeconomic monitoring, business environment monitoring, new economic index, regional economic modeling.

Capital Markets Services & Products: Financial analysis platform, public company reporting platform.

"This is a significant step in our commercialization of BBD's AI and machine learning capabilities for the enterprise markets in Europe and the Americas. Intelligenta will serve as a benchmark for AI-driven services, as we bring its multi-award-winning platform to financial institutions. Intelligenta offers intelligent automation solutions in labor-intensive operations such as commercial lending, exchange compliance, and corporate compliance, among others. We are very excited to bring these offerings to market, where they can deliver efficiencies and increased margins to Intelligenta's target audience," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

Intelligenta now has over 20 proven AI-driven SaaS and PaaS solutions ready to actively deploy in customer environments. Intelligenta's dynamic ontology based AI and technology platform, considered comparable to other leading AI and ML platforms such as Palantir, has been operating in large and robust data environments that rival most current competitors.

Intelligenta has already begun marketing its services to U.S.-based financial institutions and banking associations, to deliver improved commercial intelligence, decision-making, risk management, client retention and growth, and other efficiencies that demonstrate significant ROI within the financial sector.

The company's core operational areas are now aligned with the market demand we are seeing for 2019, these three "engines" are:

The Ideanomics AI Engine Group. Built upon Intelligenta, we will be launching an AI-powered database fine-tuned for the banking and insurance industries to be available as both a PaaS and Saas enterprise solution.

The Ideanomics Digital Banking Advisory Group covering 2 key areas of operations:

Digital Renaissance Innovation Catalyst Programming Hubs from 5 key global innovation centers such as our planned fintech campus in West Hartford, Connecticut , along with our planned cleantech/Greentech campus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and other soon to be announced innovation centers in other global locations. These global innovation centers will foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more. As well as our external deal origination efforts described below, we anticipate scaling these technologies into profitable companies within each sector of expertise to the point of IPO or Digital Security Offering for each respective company. In the last 18 months, Ideanomics has formed more than 10 previous acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships, such as our previously announced partnership with CVC which have helped form the initial companies within these hubs.

from 5 key global innovation centers such as our planned fintech campus in , along with our planned cleantech/Greentech campus in and other soon to be announced innovation centers in other global locations. These global innovation centers will foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more. As well as our external deal origination efforts described below, we anticipate scaling these technologies into profitable companies within each sector of expertise to the point of IPO or Digital Security Offering for each respective company. In the last 18 months, Ideanomics has formed more than 10 previous acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships, such as our previously announced partnership with which have helped form the initial companies within these hubs. Global Asset-Backed Debt Exchange Ecosystem built on a foundation of:

built on a foundation of: Deal Origination, with a focus on asset-backed securities such as Real Estate, Transportation Assets, and Consumption Insurance



AI-based Risk Management and Benchmarking for Fixed Income offerings



Banking Advisory Broker Dealers (in negotiations)



Issuance / Custody / Trading through our investment in DBOT and others in negotiations



Market-leading Sales & Mandating

The Ideanomics Digital Asset Management Group provides large-scale holders of assets and crypto currencies with either asset-backed or benchmarked-value globally compliant digital advisory and business development services that stabilize and grow the value of their portfolios.

Ideanomics is currently in discussions, and finalizing details for agreements, with significant EV manufacturers. These manufacturers will leverage of the Ideanomics full suite of green finance solutions and marketing sales services that also include supply chain finance and sales, through to advising on ABS issuance with institutions and banking affiliates similar in size to CICC and Pacific Securities in China. Some of these discussions include fractionalized ABS units and trading platforms.

IDEANOMICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018















ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,011,898



$ 3,106,244

Accounts receivable, net



19,406,354





19,370,665

Licensed content, current



-





16,958,149

Prepayments



2,581,746





2,042,041

Other current assets



3,799,358





3,594,942

Total current assets



27,799,356





45,072,041

Property and equipment, net



15,593,255





15,029,427

Intangible assets, net



68,394,632





3,036,352

Goodwill



704,884





704,884

Long-term investments



22,943,594





26,408,609

Operating lease right of use assets



6,802,721





-

Other non-current assets



3,983,797





3,983,799

Total assets

$ 146,222,239



$ 94,235,112



















LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 19,219,153



$ 19,265,094

Deferred revenue



14,709,050





405,929

Amount due to related parties



1,028,253





800,822

Other current liabilities



5,510,857





5,321,697

Convertible promissory note due to related parties



4,312,561





4,140,055

Total current liabilities



44,779,874





29,933,597

Deferred tax liabilities



427,531





513,935

Asset retirement obligations



8,000,000





8,000,000

Convertible note-long term



12,011,784





11,313,770

Operating lease liability



7,044,164





-

Total liabilities



72,263,353





49,761,302

Commitments and contingencies















Convertible redeemable preferred stock:















Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding,

liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of

$3,500,000 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



1,261,995





1,261,995

Equity:















Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares

authorized, 108,561,959 shares and 102,766,006 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively



108,561





102,765

Additional paid-in capital



205,203,264





195,779,576

Accumulated deficit



(130,048,786)





(149,975,302)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,492,466)





(1,664,598)

Total IDEX shareholder's equity



73,770,573





44,242,441

Non-controlling interest



(1,073,682)





(1,030,626)

Total equity



72,696,891





43,211,815

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and equity

$ 146,222,239



$ 94,235,112



IDEANOMICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2019



March 31, 2018











(restated)

Revenue from third parties

$ 345,564



$ 185,933,821

Revenue from related party



26,600,000





-

Total revenue



26,945,564





185,933,821

Cost of revenue from third parties



257,406





23,280,931

Cost of revenue from related parties



-





162,259,754

Gross profit



26,688,158





393,136



















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expenses



4,187,867





3,737,999

Research and development expense



-





46,022

Professional fees



1,360,215





712,933

Depreciation and amortization



244,178





10,205

Total operating expenses



5,792,260





4,507,159



















Income (Loss) from operations



20,895,898





(4,114,023)



















Interest and other income (expense):















Interest expense, net



(735,205)





(28,035)

Equity in loss of equity method investees



(280,486)





(19,743)

Others



(57,858)





348,988

Earnings (Loss) before income taxes and non-controlling

interest



19,822,349





(3,812,813)



















Income tax benefit



86,405





-



















Net earnings (loss)



19,908,754





(3,812,813)



















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



17,761





91,444















-

Net earnings (loss) attributable to IDEX common

shareholders

$ 19,926,515



$ (3,721,369)



















Net earnings (loss) per share















Basic

$ 0.19



$ (0.05)

Diluted



0.17



$ (0.05)



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



105,345,673





68,816,303

Diluted



116,301,236





68,816,303



