IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR 2026 Highlighting Multiple Clinical Stage Pipeline Programs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a leading precision medicine oncology company, today announced the publication of abstracts for three poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego, California. The presentations will highlight preclinical data from three potential first-in-class programs from IDEAYA's clinical stage pipeline: IDE034, a PTK7/B7H3 bi-specific topoisomerase-1 (TOP1) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC); IDE574, a potent dual inhibitor of the lysine acetyltransferase (KAT) 6 and 7; and IDE892, an MTA-cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5. The company is currently conducting Phase 1 clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability, PK and efficacy of these three programs across a broad range of large solid tumor indications, including lung, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and prostate cancer.

"We are excited for the opportunity to showcase data from our earlier stage clinical pipeline at this year's AACR. These programs align closely with our clinical focus within TOP1 ADCs and DNA damage repair (DDR) mechanisms, synthetic lethality and modulation of epigenetic pathways to overcome resistance mechanisms in cancer. Our goal is to identify first-in-class and best-in-class product profiles to deliver robust monotherapy efficacy and rational combinations that have the potential to drive deeper, more durable responses for patients living with cancer," said Michael White, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Author: Munoz Delgado, D. et al.

Title: IDE034, A bispecific antibody-drug conjugate co-targeting PTK7 and B7-H3, exhibits avidity-driven selectivity and enhanced antitumor activity versus mono-specific ADCs

Poster Number: 232

Session Title: DNA Damage and Repair 1

Date and Time: Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 2:00pm-5:00pm PDT

Author: Gupta, M. et al.

Title: The KAT6/7 inhibitor IDE574 disrupts tumor lineage identity and drug tolerance to deliver robust antitumor activity in biomarker selected indications

Poster Number: 4483

Session Title: Epigenetic Modulators 1

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 9:00am-12:00pm PDT

Author: Rao, A. et al.

Title: IDE892 is a highly potent and selective PRMT5 inhibitor, with MTA-positive and SAM-negative cooperativity, optimized for development in MTAP-del cancers in combination with the allosteric MAT2A inhibitor IDE397

Poster Number: 4505

Session Title: Epigenetic Modulators 1

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 9:00am-12:00pm PDT

The poster presentations will be made available on IDEAYA's corporate website following the meeting: https://ir.ideayabio.com/.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential first-in-class profile, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and therapeutic benefit of IDE034, IDE574 and IDE892; the potential of these programs to drive deeper, more durable responses for patients; the mechanistic rationale for targeting TOP1, DNA damage repair pathways, synthetic lethality, and epigenetic modulation; the advancement and progress of ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials; the potential for future combination strategies, including IDE892 in combination with IDE397; and the broader development strategy and clinical potential of IDEAYA's pipeline. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, including, but not limited to, those related to IDEAYA's clinical programs, commercial activities, and performance and/or achievements, to differ significantly and/or materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, enrollment rates, safety outcomes, efficacy results, regulatory interactions and decisions, and the ability to translate preclinical findings into clinical benefit, manufacturing and supply risks, competition, changes in standard of care, the timing and success of commercialization efforts, the outcome of collaborations and licensing arrangements, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of financial resources to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, are in IDEAYA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including IDEAYA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

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