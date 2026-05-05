Ideematec and MasTec Highlight EPC Partnership Supporting Utility-Scale Solar Installations in Texas

Partnership combines advanced tracker technology and EPC expertise to support large-scale solar deployment across the U.S.

HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideematec Inc., a leading provider of utility-scale solar tracking systems, and MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure, a trusted leader in renewable energy, industrial construction, infrastructure projects and general building, are strengthening their collaboration to support the installation of utility-scale solar tracker systems across projects in Texas.

The partnership brings together Ideematec's L:TEC® 1P tracker technology and MasTec's extensive EPC and field execution expertise to deliver reliable solar infrastructure at scale. Most recently, the companies worked together on the 480 MWac Parliament Solar Project in Texas, where MasTec installed more than 6,000 L:TEC® 1P trackers.

MasTec's experience in large-scale solar construction and tracker installation continues to play a critical role in supporting efficient deployment and long-term system performance across complex utility-scale projects.

"We value our partnership with MasTec and the level of execution they bring to utility-scale projects," said Philipp Klemm, CEO of Ideematec. "Their expertise in tracker installation and field operations is key to ensuring our systems are installed efficiently and perform reliably over the long term. We are looking forward at an expanded collaboration beyond Texas."

Both companies are actively supporting a substantial portfolio of projects now in development. This work highlights a deep and expanding pipeline and reflects continued momentum in the U.S. utility scale solar market.

"Our partnership with Ideematec is built on strong alignment in how we approach projects and support our customers. When teams are working toward the same goals in the field, it drives better coordination, safer execution and stronger long-term results," said Mike Flynn, SVP of construction at MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure.

To further support project execution and strengthen partner collaboration, Ideematec recently opened its Horizon Center in Houston. The facility serves as a regional hub for operations and EPC training and is designed to support hands-on instruction while enhancing coordination with partners across North America.

About Ideematec

IDEEMATEC is a Germany-based provider of high-performance solar tracking systems, with its North American headquarters in Arizona. With more than 15 years of global expertise and over 9 GW of installed capacity, IDEEMATEC is a recognized leader in solar tracker technology. Its flexible system design enables efficient installation, reliable operation, and optimized energy yield.

The L:TEC® family represents IDEEMATEC's latest advancement in solar tracking technology—a modular portfolio built on a unified platform supporting both 1P and 2P configurations. It incorporates patented locking technology that stabilizes trackers at every position, along with pre-assembled components and enhanced protection features designed for extreme weather conditions.

About MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure

MasTec's Clean Energy & Infrastructure (CE&I) group is a trusted leader in renewable energy, industrial construction, infrastructure projects and general building. MasTec handles everything from solar, wind and battery storage to decarbonization efforts, power generation, manufacturing and mining.

As an award-winning minority-controlled company with the scale and financial strength to adapt to changing needs, MasTec is helping to shape the future of energy and infrastructure. Their mission is simple: deliver outstanding results while creating a safe, rewarding workplace. At MasTec CE&I, they don't just build projects. They build strong relationships, better communities and a reputation for integrity, quality and innovation.

SOURCE Ideematec