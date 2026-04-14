Parliament Energy Finalizes Agreement with Ideematec to Supply Trackers for 1.2 GWac of Solar Projects

Partnership Expands Following Successful 480 MWac Parliament Solar Project

PHOENIX, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideematec Inc., a leading provider of utility-scale solar tracking systems, has executed agreements with Parliament Energy (PEH) to supply its Horizon L:TEC® 1P trackers for three upcoming projects totaling 1.2 GWac. Parliament Energy is a U.S. independent power producer sponsored by EnCap Investments L.P. and Mercuria Energy. The projects are part of Parliament Energy's 2.1 GWac portfolio, ranging in size from 285 MWac to 505 MWac, and are diversified across Texas.

Parliament Solar, a 480 MWac site north of Houston, TX with over 6,000 Ideematec Horizon L:TEC® 1P trackers, began operations in June 2025.

Ideematec previously partnered with Parliament Energy on the 480 MWac Parliament Solar Project near Houston, which began operations in June 2025. The next project in the portfolio to begin tracker installation is Tehuacana Creek Solar, a 505 MWac project located south of Dallas, Texas. The remaining two projects are expected to begin tracker installation in mid 2026.

Ideematec's Horizon L:TEC® 1P tracker is designed to withstand high winds and severe weather conditions, making it well-suited for the Texas market. The system features patented decoupled drive technology, advanced hail stow protection, and the ability to withstand wind speeds of up to 224 mph, as verified by CPP testing.

"Our proven performance in hurricane-prone regions, combined with our advanced hail stow design, gives PEH confidence that our L:TEC® 1P system can withstand both high winds and hail—even when occurring simultaneously," said Philipp Klemm, CEO of Ideematec Inc. "We are excited to expand our collaboration with PEH and support the delivery of gigawatts of clean energy across Texas."

About Ideematec

IDEEMATEC is a Germany-based provider of high-performance solar tracking systems, with its North American headquarters in Arizona. With more than 15 years of global expertise and over 9 GW of installed capacity, IDEEMATEC is a recognized leader in solar tracker technology. Its flexible system design enables efficient installation, reliable operation, and optimized energy yield.

The L:TEC® family represents IDEEMATEC's latest advancement in solar tracking technology—a modular portfolio built on a unified platform supporting both 1P and 2P configurations. It incorporates patented locking technology that stabilizes trackers at every position, along with pre-assembled components and enhanced protection features designed for extreme weather conditions.

For more information, please visit www.ideematec.com

About Parliament Energy

Parliament Energy is a utility-scale renewables platform delivering reliable and sustainable power through disciplined development, operational control, and long-term infrastructure management. Parliament converts large-scale sustainable energy projects into resilient, high-performing operating assets that enhance grid reliability. Parliament Energy. For more information, please visit www.parliamentenergy.com

About EnCap Investments L.P.

Since 1988, EnCap Investments L.P. has been a leading provider of growth capital to the independent sector of the U.S. energy industry. The firm has raised 25 institutional investment funds totaling approximately $47 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. Founded in 2019, the EnCap Energy Transition platform is led by three Managing Partners, each with 30-35 years of experience in the development and operations of renewable energy and other power generation assets. For more information, please visit http://www.encapinvestments.com.

About Mercuria Energy

Established in 2004, Mercuria is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodity groups, revolutionizing the commodity value chain through technology, expertise, and low-carbon solutions. The company has firmly positioned itself as a leader in the energy transition, with over 50 percent of its new investments directed towards renewables and transitional energy. Mercuria has made substantial contributions to projects such as renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling, and environmental products, showcasing its dedication to a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.mercuria.com.

SOURCE Ideematec