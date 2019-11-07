IDEMIA and Oklahoma Create Driver's License for Your Mobile Phone

RESTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIATM, the global leader in identity and security solutions, announced today that it has put the functionality of a physical driver's license on the smart phone. Oklahoma is the first state to deploy the IDEMIA secure digital license, available immediately to Oklahoma license holders on both iOS and Android.

IDEMIA developed the Oklahoma Mobile ID in cooperation with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS), Oklahoma Office of Management & Enterprise Services (OMES) and Innovate Oklahoma. It is the first and only digital US driver's license that is electronically verified against the state's DPS system of record and the first public launch of an ISO 18013-5 mobile driver's license in the United States. Oklahoma Mobile ID builds on the security of the DPS enrollment process while adding extra layers of anti-fraud protection and privacy controls for the user.

CONFIDENCE TO TRANSACT SECURELY

Businesses and organizations can verify the Oklahoma Mobile ID with confidence, as customers' information on the digital ID can be verified against the latest DPS record. The ID is updated directly from the DPS system of record. Oklahoma Mobile ID's simple verification interface enables transactions to occur quickly, allowing businesses to keep the line moving and improve customer relationships.

"We are thrilled that Innovate Oklahoma, Oklahoma DPS and OMES are leading the charge in the identification digital transformation," said Matt Thompson, SVP, Civil and Mobile ID, IDEMIA Identity & Security, Oklahoma's partner in the production of both the physical driver's license/IDs and Mobile IDs. "The Oklahoma Mobile ID fundamentally transforms the way citizens assert their identity, both online and in-person. This represents a watershed moment in user control of their identity information and ensures businesses and organizations who transact with the ID can be confident knowing the digital credential is accurate and up-to-date."

THE USER IS IN CONTROL

"We are pleased to be one of the states leading the movement to offer secure, state issued identification on a smart phone," said David Ostrowe, Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration for the State of Oklahoma. "Oklahoma Mobile ID offers individuals more control of their personal information and offers businesses and organization that transact with IDs additional measures to reduce fraud. Oklahoma Mobile ID is a major step in the State's initiative to swiftly bring technology innovation to its citizens in a way that has real-world, immediate benefits."

Oklahoma Mobile ID allows consumers to be in control. Privacy options allow individuals to show only the amount of information needed to conduct a transaction. For example, those who show an ID to purchase alcohol can set the Mobile ID to a privacy mode that shows only a photo and verification that the user is over 21 – the amount of information needed for such a transaction.

Currently, Oklahoma Mobile ID cannot be used for law enforcement purposes and is not REAL ID compliant.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

