IDEMIA And The Iowa Department Of Transportation Roll Out A Newly Designed Driver's License Aimed At Reducing Fraud And Identity Theft

The credentials include dozens of new security features that thwart counterfeiting and decrease the possibility of identity theft. With IDEMIA's proprietary, linked and layered technology, Iowa's new credentials are easy to authenticate by law enforcement, TSA and other businesses who rely on trusted identities for verification purposes.

"The security and safety of Iowa residents is our main concern," said Melissa Spiegel, Director, Motor Vehicle Division, Iowa Department of Transportation. "This new highly-enhanced card allows us to stay on the leading edge of security technology and effectively reduce driver's license fraud and identity theft."

"IDEMIA is proud to continue to be Iowa's partner in creating and maintaining highly secure and easily authenticated identification credentials for the State's residents," said Ed Casey, Chief Executive Officer, IDEMIA, Identity & Security N.A. "As the leading provider of driver's license programs in North America, we understand the importance of trusted transactions with a secure ID and stand behind the security features that protect Iowa's citizens."

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho).

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

Press contacts

Elizabeth MARSHALL: elizabeth.marshall@us.idemia.com/ T 978-215-2513

Trish MCCALL : tmccall@olmsteadwilliams.com/ T: 310-824-9000

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idemia-and-the-iowa-department-of-transportation-roll-out-a-newly-designed-drivers-license-aimed-at-reducing-fraud-and-identity-theft-300662004.html

SOURCE IDEMIA

Related Links

http://www.idemia.com

