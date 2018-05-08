IDEMIA Announces Appointment of Donnie Scott as Senior Vice President, Public Security for North America

Before joining IDEMIA, Mr. Scott served as Director of National Security Business Development for DXC Technology, the world's leading independent, comprehensive IT services company. He was responsible for DXC's national security clients across the U.S. Public Sector, including the pursuit of new business as well as the development and execution of the company's strategic growth vision. Mr. Scott brings over 16 years' experience in business development for the U.S. Public Sector, working with a wide range of clients from local, state, civilian, healthcare and defense agencies.

"The Public Security business is a critical area of focus for IDEMIA in North America and I am excited to lead it into the future," said Scott. "For decades IDEMIA has been committed to issues concerning public security and its valued partnerships with U.S. government agencies demonstrates the company's long-standing and ongoing dedication to secure and simplify lives."

"I am pleased to welcome Donnie Scott to our team and am confident he will provide excellent strategic leadership," said Ed Casey, Chief Executive Officer, Identity & Security, N.A. "Donnie's strong dedication to customer service and his passion for growth will have an immediate positive impact on our business."

With over 40 years of experience partnering with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, IDEMIA's Public Security mission is to detect threats in public areas, securely grant access to premises and physical assets, strengthen border security and help police drastically improve efficiency. Through best-in-class biometric and facial recognition technologies and automated identification solutions, IDEMIA addresses the major security challenges these agencies face while keeping America's states, cities and towns secure.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA™, the global leader in Augmented Identity™ for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

