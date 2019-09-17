IDEMIA Appoints Brian Wallace as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity™, announced today the appointment of Brian Wallace, a seasoned technology leader with a proven track record of accelerating growth at some of the world's most well-known companies, as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for North America.

"I am excited to welcome Brian to the team and am confident in his ability to bring a collaborative and innovative marketing approach to support IDEMIA's growth plan," said Ed Casey, Chief Executive Officer IDEMIA's business in North America. "Brian is widely known for successfully building some of the world's leading technology companies and his experience will play a vital role in accelerating the growth of our industry leading government, B2B and consumer solutions."

"I have been fortunate in my career to join companies just prior to when they disrupt various markets. IDEMIA's industry leading position, combined with their unique technology offerings, makes this a perfect time to join the company," said Brian Wallace. "I couldn't be more excited to be working with such a world-class team."

With 20 years of experience, Brian has built some of the world's largest and most well-known B2B and B2C brands. Brian has held senior management roles at Google, Samsung, Magic Leap and BlackBerry. He also held advisor positions with Andy Rubin's Playground Ventures and i.am+, and most recently was CEO at Noveto Systems.

Brian's work has been recognized around the world. He was awarded "CMO of the Year" by SF Business Magazine, listed by Business Insider as one of the "17 People Who Redefined Advertising", was one of iMedia's 25 Internet Marketing Leaders & Innovators, was added to Ad Age's Marketer A-List, and won Interbrand's "Breakthrough Brand of the Year" award for Magic Leap.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

Press contacts

Ryan Donough

Burson, Cohn & Wolfe

idemia@cohnwolfe.com

SOURCE IDEMIA