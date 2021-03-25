IDEMIA Brings Mobile ID Technology to Arizona

RESTON, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA today launched a Mobile ID offering for Arizona in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT).

Mobile ID allows Arizona residents to carry a digital version of their driver's license or other state-issued ID in an app on their smartphone. The mID builds off the strength of the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) enrollment process while adding layers of fraud protection. Mobile ID data is only stored with the MVD system of record and in the mID app on the resident's phone. The app also takes steps to protect information during age-verified transactions by allowing users to prove their age without sharing unnecessary information such as an address.

Mobile ID will not only support physical ID verification, it will also add convenience and security to online ID verification. For example, mID can be used to verify a person's identity to complete enhanced-verification services online, such as transferring a vehicle title and requesting a registration refund payout at AZMVDNow.gov, MVD's primary customer self-service website. By verifying identity prior to transactions, the state is able to streamline processes, reduce fraud and improve the customer experience.

"IDEMIA is proud to work with Arizona to bring its residents a secure identification option that will conveniently connect them to the state's services," said Matt Thompson, SVP, Civil and Mobile ID of IDEMIA. "This technology will change the way residents across the country manage their identity, and Arizona is paving the way to the next generation of state-issued identity credentials."

Arizona is the third state to roll out IDEMIA's Mobile ID technology, joining Oklahoma, and most recently Delaware. The technology will soon be available in other states, as well.

To learn more about Arizona Mobile ID please visit mobileID.az.gov. To download the app, please visit the App Store or Google Play Store and search "Arizona Mobile ID."

