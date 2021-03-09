IDEMIA Brings Mobile ID Technology to Delaware

IDEMIA today launched the new Delaware Mobile ID in partnership with the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Tweet this

Mobile ID is also a significant step forward in the fight against identity theft due to several security features. Specifically, it requires users to capture and upload their physical ID as well as a live selfie to compare against the individual's file with the DMV. After approval, users unlock the app using their face or fingerprint, ensuring only they can access their ID.

In addition to safeguards to open the app, Mobile ID offers privacy control options that allow the user to verify they are of legal age to rent a car or purchase alcohol, while hiding unnecessary information such as the user's address.

Businesses and organizations will also benefit from Mobile ID technology. The app allows them to verify necessary information with confidence since it only displays the most up-to-date version and status provided by the DMV.

"IDEMIA is proud to work with Delaware to bring a secure identification option to the fingertips of its citizens," said Matt Thompson, senior vice president, Civil and Mobile ID of IDEMIA. "This technology is a look into the future of identity solutions, and Delaware is a trailblazer as one of the first states to roll out this technology."

Delaware is the second state to roll out IDEMIA's Mobile ID technology, joining Oklahoma. The technology will soon be available in other states, as well.

To learn more about where you can use Delaware's Mobile ID, please visit www.dmv.de.gov/mobileID. To download the app, please visit the App Store or Google Play Store.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

