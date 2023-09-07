IDEMIA cements its biometric technologies leadership in the latest NIST rankings

News provided by

IDEMIA

07 Sep, 2023, 17:00 ET

  • IDEMIA's iris recognition algorithm came in at the top of the latest NIST Iris Exchange (IREX 10) ranking.
  • IDEMIA's fingerprint template generator algorithm placed top in the NIST Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX III) ranking.
  • IDEMIA's facial recognition technology yet again came first among the Face Recognition Vendor Test's (FRVT) 100 most accurate algorithms in flagging up false face matches.

RESTON, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies, still leads the biometric tech race covering iris, fingerprint, and face recognition. NIST's (National Institute of Standards and Technology) latest test results underscore IDEMIA's outstanding expertise and solutions combining efficiency, accuracy, and equity. 

IDEMIA's iris recognition algorithm came in at the top of the latest NIST Iris Exchange (IREX 10) ranking. IDEMIA's algorithm beats all other corporate algorithms from around the world in terms of iris recognition accuracy based on a single eye.

Iris recognition is one of the most secure methods to stop identity fraudsters. This technology is used in countless applications including border control and smart boarding for a safer and smoother passenger experience, backed by the heralded accuracy and efficiency of IDEMIA's latest OneLook Gen2 device. You also find it in identity management systems like India's Aadhaar program, which gave over 1.2 billion people a totally secure identity for the first time.

IDEMIA's fingerprint template generator algorithm placed top in the NIST Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX III) ranking. This proves beyond any doubt that IDEMIA's algorithms are totally compatible with third party systems and satisfy market standards. These results follow on from those obtained in the NIST Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT III) benchmark and in the latest NIST comparative test on fingerprint and palmprint latents (ELFT) for police applications, once again confirming the performance of all types of fingerprint and palmprint recognition and coding solutions.

IDEMIA's facial recognition technology still comes first in fairness among the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT)'s 100 most accurate algorithms in flagging up false face matches. IDEMIA reaffirms its pledge to using artificial intelligence and identity technologies for ethical purposes to make the world safer for citizens everywhere.

IDEMIA continues to stand out from the crowd by developing exceptionally accurate algorithms while making binding pledges to abide by responsible criteria. The NIST test results confirm that the products IDEMIA delivers to governments and the public at large are technically best-in-class.

"Our latest results once again attest to our capacity to develop ever more accurate and efficient technologies while always keeping fairness at the core of our products. With results outperforming all our rivals, we reaffirm our pledge to lead and promote the importance of social responsibility here. I'm immensely proud of our test results and would like to congratulate all our people for their outstanding work," said Jean-Christophe Fondeur, IDEMIA Group Chief Technology Officer.

About Us

As identity technologies leader, IDEMIA is on a mission to unlock the world and make it safer. Backed by cutting-edge R&D, IDEMIA provides unique technologies, underpinned by long-standing expertise in biometrics, cryptography, data analytics, systems, and smart devices.

IDEMIA offers its public and private customers payment, connectivity, access control, travel, identity, and public security solutions. Every day around the world, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

With 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries, with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

Media contacts:
Genevieve de Vera
(978) 808-7047
[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA

