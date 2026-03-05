IDEMIA Public Security Sets the Benchmark in DHS RIVR for Secure, Operational-Grade Remote Identity Verification

IDEMIA Public Security's solutions continue to lead the market in accuracy, robustness, and security.

COURBEVOIRE, France, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, today announced that its Identity Proofing & Verification Solution successfully met 100% of all performance thresholds for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) in the latest Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR) conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate.

In a rigorous, independent evaluation designed to reflect real-world identity verification conditions, IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) achieved full compliance in Presentation Attack Detection, and leading the evaluation in selfie-to-document matching accuracy , confirming its ability to deliver secure, deployable identity verification under real-world conditions.

IPS ranked first in Selfie Matching vs. Document Accuracy, delivering the strongest identity binding performance of all evaluated systems. This top ranking confirms IPS's ability to reliably match a live biometric capture to an identity document with exceptional precision — a critical requirement for preventing impersonation and identity fraud in remote environments.

In addition, IPS's solution stood apart as the only provider to meet all DHS performance thresholds for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD). This result confirms IPS's advanced capability to detect and block spoofing attempts, including sophisticated presentation attacks, without introducing unnecessary friction for legitimate users.

"Ranking first in selfie-to-document matching accuracy, achieving top-tier document authentication, and being the only solution to meet all presentation attack detection thresholds together demonstrate that IPS delivers the most complete and reliable remote identity solution on the market," said Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security.

Remote identity verification systems have become mission-critical across law enforcement, digital identity enrollment, travel and transportation security, and remote account opening. In these operational environments, performance gaps translate directly into enrollment failures, increased fraud exposure, service disruption, and financial loss.

By meeting all DHS performance thresholds and combining best-in-class selfie-to-document matching accuracy, leading document authentication performance, and unmatched spoof resistance, IPS emerged as the highest-performing solution evaluated in the demonstration. To learn more about IDEMIA Public Security's market-leading solutions, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA