IDEMIA Earns Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award for Its Innovative Biometric Authentication Solutions

"IDEMIA is the first-to-market with biometric solutions that address identification needs across such a wide array of markets and applications, setting the pace of innovation in the industry," said Jean-Noel Georges, Global Program Director at Frost & Sullivan.

IDEMIA offers a variety of biometric authentication solutions, using customer-focused technology that meets all relevant standards and regulations. The company's intelligent designs and powerful algorithms prevent acceptance of fake fingerprints, two-dimensional (2-D) images, and other modality-spoofing techniques that imposters exploit to deceive second-rate technologies. In addition, IDEMIA's technologies work in a variety of lighting conditions, without the need to adjust the configuration.

Leveraging decades of experience IDEMIA is harnessing different biometric techniques to deliver frictionless access control solutions:

Fingerprint recognition with IDEMIA's patented touchless sensor technology which simultaneously evaluates four fingers multiple times during one pass through a reader in any direction, while using light sensors to detect the three-dimensional (3-D) space and obtain considerably more surface coverage and data than 2-D contact-based capture

with IDEMIA's patented touchless sensor technology which simultaneously evaluates four fingers multiple times during one pass through a reader in any direction, while using light sensors to detect the three-dimensional (3-D) space and obtain considerably more surface coverage and data than 2-D contact-based capture Facial recognition with face readers using real-time face acquisition and matching, which are capable to analyze over 40,000 facial structure markers to provide end-users with an accurate and seamless method of identity verification

with face readers using real-time face acquisition and matching, which are capable to analyze over 40,000 facial structure markers to provide end-users with an accurate and seamless method of identity verification Iris recognition with iris-at-a-distance technology that provides non-intrusive acquisition and effortless capture, processing more people thanks to wide height detection range (1 to 2 meters)

In addition, for companies that require biometric solutions for mobile devices, IDEMIA developed advanced iris recognition techniques, as well as highly secure facial recognition solutions via selfies, which ensure the user is a real, live person.

IDEMIA's solutions seamlessly integrate with other technologies, allowing customers to operate two-factor verification processes, either one biometric modality coupled with a proximity/smartcard or PIN, or two biometric processes, such as fingerprint with a face or iris scan. These solutions are applicable across an array of applications, from government security to membership-run organizations to financial institutions, telecom operators or Internet of Things players. IDEMIA provides customer support in choosing the right system, completing training, and conducting trial periods. IDEMIA and clients collaborate in customizing the product for a specific ecosystem, ensuring that the solutions work seamlessly from the first day of implementation.

"IDEMIA offers future-facing technology, customer-centric support, and industry-driving innovations, all of which set the company apart from other solution providers in the market," said Georges. "For this reason, Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize IDEMIA as the 2017 Global Company of the Year in the biometric authentication market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, head to www.idemia.com. And follow us @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

