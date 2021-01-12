IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS) Provides United States Postal Service with New In-Person Proofing Capabilities

RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, announced today that its National Security Solutions (IDEMIA NSS) affiliate has won a strategic award from the United States Postal Service (USPS) and Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) to provide U.S. communities with a portfolio of identity services. In alignment with USPS' five-year strategic plan to connect the American public to essential e-government services, the partnership will provide access identity verification services to the public, including biometric capture and in-person proofing capabilities, at Post Office locations. This partnership broadens access to these critical services, bringing them to thousands of sites across America.

This award will enable the Postal Service to further leverage its nationwide retail network and information infrastructure to better serve federal agencies and the American public through broader access to biometric capture and in-person proofing services.

"This announcement signals USPS's commitment to enabling its people, presence and prestige to better meet the needs of the American public in an increasingly digital world," said Andrew Boyd, CEO, IDEMIA NSS. "We are delighted to partner with USPS to help bring their vision forward, and to leverage USPS's broad infrastructure to offer the American people greater access to identity verification and assurance solutions."

