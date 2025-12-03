IDEMIA Public Security and Tsuzuki Denki Co. Launch Innovative Partnership to Enhance Access Management in Japan

Leveraging IDEMIA Public Security's industry-leading technology and expertise, the partnership aims to deliver next-generation access management solutions in Japan.

COURBEVOIE, France, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has signed an innovative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tsuzuki Denki Co., a regional leader specializing in the design, development, construction, and maintenance of network and information systems, to enhance access management, digital transformation, and operational performance in Japan.

"We are greatly encouraged to have reached a basic agreement with IDEMIA Public Security, a division of IDEMIA Group, which has an extensive track record in the field of biometric authentication, to explore collaboration opportunities in the Japanese market.

In line with our long-term vision "Growth Navigator," Tsuzuki Denki has identified security and digital transformation (DX) as key growth areas and is working to expand its business while focusing on identifying and mastering advanced technologies and knowledge that will become mainstream in society going forward. This basic agreement represents an important step in accelerating these efforts.

By combining IDEMIA Public Security's world–class biometric technologies with Tsuzuki Denki's network, cloud, and operational expertise, as well as its broad customer base cultivated in Japan, we will jointly explore and validate the potential of DX solutions across a variety of use cases in the Japanese market.

Together with our customers and partners, we also aim to support the safe and smooth social implementation of biometric authentication, carefully balancing convenience with privacy protection and fairness, and thereby contributing to building a secure and trustworthy digital society," Kazuhiro Suzuki, General Manager of Marketing & Business Support Unit.

Formalized and signed on December 2, 2025, the MoU enables IDEMIA Public Security and Tsuzuki Denki Co. to jointly develop and deploy innovative access management solutions in Japan, built to streamline processes, drive innovation, and support seamless journeys in the region.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver secure, frictionless, and innovative biometric access solutions worldwide," said Virginie Flam, SVP & Global Head, Smart Biometrics, IDEMIA Public Security. "By joining forces with Tsuzuki Denki Co., we are redefining access management in the region, setting a new benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and delivering technology at scale."

IDEMIA Public Security's Smart Biometrics business offers advanced biometric access control solutions that secure high traffic access points in the world's largest financial institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, universities and healthcare organizations. Their solutions are designed to be fast, accurate, and secure by design, keeping people, systems, and operations moving wherever trust matters most. Learn more here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.





IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

About Tsuzuki Denki Co., Ltd.

Guided by our purpose, "Together, we create space for possibility through people, knowledge and technology," we are a company that enhances corporate value and solves societal challenges through ICT. We deliver value to society as a unified group, driving digital transformation and contributing to the creation of a sustainable society.

In 2023, we formulated our "Long-Term Vision" towards our 100th anniversary in 2032.

We strive to transform into a "Growth Navigator" (a collective that navigates growth and co-creates it), continuing our challenge to realise an affluent society and achieve sustainable corporate value enhancement.

For more information, please visit https://www.tsuzuki.co.jp/

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

Tsuzuki Denki Co.

Ltd. Corporate Planning Office: Haruna / Nishida

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA