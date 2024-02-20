IDEMIA Public Security Partners with Microsoft for Entra Verified ID

Collaboration allows Entra Verified ID users to have their identity verified using IDEMIA's liveness & document verification technology.

PARIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the premium provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Microsoft Entra Verified ID partner for remote onboarding. This new collaboration will extend Microsoft Entra Verified ID's capabilities to help both organizations and employees benefit from a seamless onboarding experience using IDEMIA's liveness & document verification technology. This strategic collaboration expands the relationship between IDEMIA and Microsoft.

The identity proofing process is completed using biometric liveness and document capture via the users' smartphones. The result is a trusted user identity that gives organizations the assurance they need to proceed with employee onboarding. This allows users to proof their identity once, then use the credential created from that proofing process and stored in the Microsoft Authenticator app to authenticate themselves in multiple other contexts, including employee, customer, and partner onboarding, secure access to high-value data and systems, and self-service account enrollment and recovery. 

"We're proud and excited to strengthen and expand our collaboration with Microsoft, which will bring together IDEMIA's advanced identity solutions and longstanding industry expertise with Microsoft's Entra Verified ID capability. This will ensure both organizations and employees have access to trusted user identities. This collaboration enables users to authenticate themselves easily, accessibly, and securely and with a fully digital experience during the remote onboarding process and when they want to access systems & services," said Ea Chaillioux, VP Strategic Alliances, IDEMIA Public Security.

"Entra Verified ID's Face Check compares a user's real-time facial image against a signed and trusted image embedded into a digital credential held by the user based on their government issued ID (e.g. Driver's license) or credentials issued by an employer. We are pleased to partner with IDEMIA as one of the leading identity verification providers, so organizations can ensure only the correct person has access to apps and devices," said Ankur Patel, Head of Product Entra Verified ID, Microsoft.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel and protect public places. With its long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography, IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.
IDEMIA Group brings together three market-leading businesses that enable mission-critical solutions:

  • IDEMIA Secure Transactions is the leading technology provider who unlocks safer and easier ways to pay and connect.
  • IDEMIA Public Security is a leading global provider of biometric solutions that unlock convenient and secure travel, access, and protection.
  • IDEMIA Smart Identity leverages the power of cryptographic and biometric technologies to unlock a single trusted identity for all.

With a global team of nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA Group is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,400 enterprises in over 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on X.

