IDEMIA Public Security Sets New Global Benchmark for Speed and Scalability in NIST Latent Fingerprint Evaluation

Latest NIST ELFT results demonstrate IDEMIA Public Security's ability to accelerate latent fingerprint identification at scale, helping law enforcement agencies process biometric data faster while maintaining trusted levels of accuracy.

COURBEVOIE, France, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, today announced that it has achieved top results in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)'s Evaluation of Latent Friction Ridge Technology (ELFT), which evaluates the accuracy, speed, and scalability of automated latent fingerprint identification systems.

As law enforcement agencies face growing case volumes, expanding biometric databases, and increasing pressure to accelerate investigations, the ability to identify latent fingerprints quickly and reliably has become mission-critical. These latest results demonstrate IDEMIA Public Security's ability to deliver high-speed latent identification across large-scale biometric environments while maintaining the accuracy and reliability required for operational investigations.

Beyond speed and accuracy, IDEMIA Public Security's results emphasize greater operational efficiency, allowing agencies to adapt to evolving demands, whether managing national databases, supporting cross-agency collaboration, or enabling automated latent interoperability. This translates into meaningful operational impact for investigators, including:

Faster conversion of latent traces into actionable investigative leads , helping agencies accelerate time-sensitive investigations.





, helping agencies accelerate time-sensitive investigations. Higher automation and throughput for latent evidence processing , reducing backlog pressure and allowing experts to focus on complex investigations and searches that are more likely to result in an identification or exclusion.





, reducing backlog pressure and allowing experts to focus on complex investigations and searches that are more likely to result in an identification or exclusion. Reliable performance at a national scale, including during major investigations, large public events, and periods of peak operational demand.

"We know from our customers that in their investigative environments, speed and reliability are of the essence," said Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security. "These results demonstrate our ability to significantly accelerate latent fingerprint identification while maintaining the high levels of accuracy and operational trust our customers expect. This is especially important as agencies face increasing pressure on computing resources. Beyond benchmark performance, this advancement helps agencies process growing biometric volumes more efficiently, generate investigative leads faster, and support faster identification timelines."

By combining high-speed biometric matching with operational scalability, IDEMIA Public Security continues to support law enforcement agencies in accelerating forensic workflows, improving investigative efficiency, and strengthening identity resolution capabilities. To learn more, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 10,700 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies, as well as organizations requiring identity and access solutions across physical and digital environments. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA