IDEMIA Public Security Launches New Smart Credential Minidriver with Full ARM64 Support for the Microsoft Windows 11 Ecosystem

IDEMIA's upgraded minidriver enables consistent, secure, and compliant authentication across diverse device fleets.



RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its next-generation Smart Credential Minidriver for the Microsoft Windows 11 ecosystem, now featuring full support for ARM64 devices — PCs, tablets, and phones built with the same efficient 64‑bit ARM chips used in modern smartphones, offering long battery life and fast, quiet performance.

This major update is designed to deliver seamless, enterprise-grade authentication across all modern Windows architectures, including ARM64, Intel, and AMD, empowering organizations to secure access with a unified, compliant, and future-ready credentialing solution.

As enterprises accelerate the adoption of ARM64 platforms for their improved performance, power efficiency, and built-in security, IT teams often face compatibility challenges with smart card and security key authenticators. IDEMIA's upgraded minidriver eliminates these gaps, ensuring that organizations can deploy consistent authentication policies across diverse device fleets without compromising security or compliance.

"Organizations in regulated industries are rapidly moving to mixed hardware environments, and the need for consistent, smart-based authentication has never been higher," said Virginie Flam, SVP, Smart Biometrics, IDEMIA Public Security. "With ARM64 support, IDEMIA Public Security is delivering on its commitment to provide secure, interoperable, and Microsoft-aligned identity solutions that scale with our customers' evolving needs."

The new minidriver is engineered to integrate natively with Microsoft identity services, including Windows Hello for Business and Microsoft Entra ID, enabling secure and frictionless authentication across the modern Windows environment. It is fully compatible with IDEMIA's flagship hardware identity tokens, the ID-One PIV 243 smart card and the ID-One USB security key, both designed to meet the most demanding standards in high-assurance identity security.

IDEMIA Public Security continues to innovate at the intersection of security, compliance, and user experience, ensuring that organizations can deploy strong authentication solutions that meet tomorrow's device and architecture requirements. To learn more, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]



SOURCE IDEMIA