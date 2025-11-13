IDEMIA Public Security's Travel and Transport Business Unveils New Brand Identity to Shape the Future of Seamless, Secure Travel

Bringing smarter, safer, and more efficient passenger journeys through innovative biometric solutions.

COURBEVOIE, France, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, is proud to unveil a refreshed brand identity for its Travel and Transport business — Travel Reinvented. Security Redefined. This strategic rebrand reflects IDEMIA's commitment to deliver innovative, secure, and trustworthy solutions that streamline travel and border operations, optimize processes, enhance decision-making, and enable seamless, personalized, digital passenger journeys.

Driven by the ongoing transformation of the travel ecosystem, this rebrand reflects IDEMIA Public Security's ambition to better meet the evolving needs of governments, port operators, and carriers across air, land, and sea — including rail, cruise, and ferry. It reaffirms the company's mission to shape the future of travel and help stakeholders navigate today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities with confidence.

Three Pillars for Tomorrow's Challenges

IDEMIA Public Security's Travel and Transport business is built on three core solution suites that drive smarter, safer, and more efficient passenger journeys:

PaXpress™: Designed for port operators and carriers to digitalize and automate passenger processing across air, sea, and sea, PaXpress™ leverages advanced biometric technologies to reduce congestion, lower operational costs, and elevate the traveler experience. From check-in to boarding, PaXpress™ ensures every step is seamless and secure

BORDERGUARD™: Tailored for governmental authorities to enhance national security through person-centric, intelligence-driven border control , BORDERGUARD ™ provides an end-to-end approach including pre-arrival risk assessments, touchless biometric checks, and integrated national border management, accelerating decision-making while upholding the highest security standards.

Tailored for governmental authorities to enhance national security through , BORDERGUARD provides an end-to-end approach including pre-arrival risk assessments, touchless biometric checks, and integrated national border management, accelerating decision-making while upholding the highest security standards. ALIX™: Designed for airports, airlines, and ground handlers, ALIX™ uses AI and computer vision to bring a new level of efficiency to baggage management — from seamless repatriation to rapid offloading and streamlined claim handling. By assigning each bag an augmented digital identity, ALIX™ digitalizes and automates identification processes, reducing costs, improving traceability, and enhancing the passenger experience.

"Travel today is about more than moving from one place to another – it's about enabling end-to-end, multimodal & personalized journeys," said Tim Ferris, Global Head, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA Public Security. "Our new brand identity reflects our vision to foster interoperability across transport modes and borders, where trust and technology go hand in hand."

A renewed vision for seamless travel and transport

As a trusted partner to governments, port operators and carrier worldwide, IDEMIA Public Security sets the standard for secure biometric travel solutions. Its reimagined travel and transportation business signals a future where:

Digital journeys are intuitive, personalized, and secure

Border operations are streamlined, resilient, and intelligently driven

Passenger experiences are elevated through innovation

Security is redefined, never compromised

To explore IDEMIA Public Security's Travel and Transport solutions and discover how they're shaping the future of global travel, visit the updated landing page by clicking here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.





IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA