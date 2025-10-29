IDEMIA Public Security Successfully Goes Live with NAFIS NextGen Biometric Identification System in Australia in Partnership with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC)

The go-live of NAFIS NextGen in Australia marks IDEMIA Public Security's first international cloud-based ABIS deployment and sets a new benchmark for cloud-based biometric identification systems worldwide.





COURBEVOIE, France, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, is proud to announce the successful go-live of NAFIS NextGen, a biometric identification system, in Australia in partnership with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, marking their first international cloud-based ABIS deployment to-date and setting a new benchmark for cloud-based biometric identification systems worldwide.

Delivered in close collaboration with ACIC, police partner agencies, and IDEMIA Public Security teams, the system has now fully transitioned to a secure cloud-hosted environment powered by Microsoft Azure and operating under Australian Government protected-level controls. NAFIS NextGen works off a centralized application architecture with a modern, resilient deployment design that delivers high performance, scales to handle high transaction volumes, and is inherently cost-efficient. The system also promotes interoperability between EBIS and NAFIS, exposing a set of interfaces to each other to enable biometric matching against each other's fingerprint data holding, and reducing the duplication of data in both systems.

"I'm proud to continue our partnership with the ACIC and enable a secure, efficient way to aid Australian law enforcement agencies in helping solve crimes by matching crime scene evidence to persons of interest when every second counts," shared Thibaut Sartre, SVP, Justice & Public Safety, IDEMIA Public Security. "This offering demonstrates IDEMIA Public Security's strong capability to deploy biometric identification solutions in various modes, whether that's on premise or in the cloud, with market leading algorithms and upmost security features to meet the flexible needs of various customers and markets."

NAFIS is the only national fingerprint and palmprint system in Australia, supporting law enforcement agencies with IDEMIA Public Security's state-of-the-art biometric matching capabilities, including advanced latent fingerprint processing and integration. The system is searched more than 12,000 times daily by Australian law enforcement agencies, helping solve crimes by matching crime scene evidence to persons of interest and identifying suspects in minutes.

NAFIS NextGen serves as ACIC's renamed version of IDEMIA Public Security's Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) and offers the following key benefits:

Increased matching effectiveness using IDEMIA's latest algorithms

Improved operational efficiency through automated processing of fingerprint images

Desktop access via Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Compliance with the Australian Government Information Security Manual

A cutting-edge interactive training system

With advanced solutions in biometrics, AI, and video analytics, IDEMIA Public Security empowers those who protect society by providing the tools they need to identify criminals, find leads, make clear connections, and save valuable time both in the field and during investigations. To learn more about IDEMIA Public Security's work with law enforcement agencies, click here. To learn more about their Multi-Biometric Identification technology that meets the growing need for real-time identification of suspects and criminals, click here.

