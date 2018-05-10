IDEMIA Takes Top Honors in ICMA Élan Awards

IDEMIA's highly-sophisticated card solution for the California DMV is designed to accept multiple personalization modes including digital color printing, UV-printed full color portrait image and three laser engraving techniques. These cutting-edge approaches to security design create stark differences between authentic and counterfeit cards, protecting against counterfeiting attempts when compared to more simple DL/ID card constructions.

"We are proud to issue a highly advanced card in both design and security features," said California DMV Director Jean Shiomoto. "The new California DL/ID card provides a superior level of security with easy authentication by combining reliable construction with high-resolution security preprint and multiple personalization print technologies."

The joint effort for the newly designed card demonstrates a successful collaboration between IDEMIA and the state. California has the largest DL/ID issuance volume of any jurisdiction in the U.S., with over 8 million cards produced annually. IDEMIA is the leading provider of DL/ID credentials in North America, delivering over eighty percent of the credentials issued in the U.S.

"We are honored to receive this award from the prestigious organization, ICMA," said Ed Casey, Chief Executive Officer, Identity & Security, N.A. "As a trusted partner to U.S. government agencies for 60 years, IDEMIA is proud to be the leader in offering secure identification credentialing."

