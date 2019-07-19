IDenta Corp Approved to be Upgraded to OTCQB Market

JERUSALEM, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of field Drug & Explosive detection kits and unique forensic products. Today IDenta Corp. upgraded to OTCQB market in the first time since its established. Very few companies manage to make such a move a year and join a very small number of companies that have done so in the past.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, stated: "We are excited by this unique progress and are proud to be part of the few companies that have reached this stage. Over the last two years, the company has been making dramatic changes in all aspects according to a structured and orderly plan. We look forward to continuing the growth of the company and to achieving additional and varied achievements".

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

