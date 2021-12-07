IDenta Corp has Launched a Front Office in the Washington DC Area

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTC-QB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Detection Kits to identify Drugs and Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security Market and Consumer Market. IDenta is pleased to announce the opening of a front office in the Washington D.C. area. The capital area is a basis to many security companies from the United States and around the world which are close to U.S. government offices and their annual budgets. The head of the office will be the CEO of the company – Mr. Amichai Glattstein that made a relocation to USA from Israel. The office was opened with the cooperation of the company and a government ministry in Israel to promote business between the countries.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The new office in the Washington D.C. area, USA is a breakthrough in IDenta's history. The USA markets are the main markets for our different products. We evaluated the USA markets for our products (legal law enforcement and consumer markets) in tens of millions of dollars per year. The success penetration of the American markets will also boost the many other markets worldwide."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

+1-240-545-6646

[email protected]

SOURCE IDenta Corp.