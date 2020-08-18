IDenta Corp Makes the News in Brazil

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits of Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta's Field Test Kit was used to identify 704 kg of Cocaine on a mango fruit container for export at Natal port in Brazil by the Brazilian Federal Police (http://www.tribunadonorte.com.br/noticia/pf-apreende-703-95-quilos-de-cocaa-na-em-carga-de-manga-no-porto-de-natal/487477). IDenta's quick, precise and easy detection test allow law enforcement to do their job with high safety and maximum reliability. Whether its in ports, airports or at border control, IDenta's testing kit is the solution.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta, said "In this case, IDenta prevented 704 kg of Cocaine from making its way to Europe from South America. This perception is significant for many countries in the world in favor of a more secure future. I am very glad that this event could be advertised with our technology which proves once again how necessary it is anywhere and anytime."

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation, via its subsidiary IDenta Ltd., has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site and Home Diagnostics Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

