IDenta Corp Reports Annual Financial 2022 Results and Shows Efficiency and a Sharp Increase in Annual Profit

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta Corp reported its 2022 annual financial statements. It shows a sharp increase in the net profit as a result of the optimization of the production line, the management of employees and an increase in profits as a result of the sale of a new product line.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "During 2022, many efforts and funds were invested in building a long-term infrastructure in the US market, expanding relationships with local distributors, participating in a large number of trade shows - both for the government and the retail markets. The company invested in upgrading the production line in order to optimize and improve profitability and launched a new product line with high profit margins. The company created a lot of marketing material including videos that show the simplicity of the product and promote its sale in a significant way. The exposure of the company's products in the US market was the widest since the company was established and we are already feeling and seeing the results in the field. IDenta entered stronger and better positioned to continue to deliver value to all customers as we continue our journey to be a top performing company."

Highlights of the Annual Report of 2022 compared to Annual Report of 2021:

Revenue for 2022 was $1,338,754 compared to revenues of $1,392,136 in 2021. This is a 4% decrease in sales.

Gross profit increased to $1,123,021 in 2022 compared to gross profit of $1,065,965 in 2021, reflecting a 5% increase as a result of optimization in the production line.

Operating profit decreased to $125,316 for 2022 compared to operating profit of $214,152 in 2021. This is a 71% decrease as a result of participation in 12 different trade shows during the year, purchasing new machines for the production line and enlarging the front US warehouse space for storing an additional product line.

Net profit increased to $162,711 in 2022 compared to $69,183 in 2021, reflecting a 240% increase as a result of an improvement in currency exchange rates, receiving grants and significant efficiency that the company's management implemented.

Cash and cash equivalents decrease to $368,901 for 2022 compared to $347,151 in 2021.

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

