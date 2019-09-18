IDenta Corp Signs $2.5 Million Contract for Drug & Explosive Field Detections Kits

JERUSALEM, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of field Drug & Explosive kits and unique forensic products for homeland security as well as the consumer market. Today the company announced the contract with an important Asian country, to supply its unique drug and explosive detection products. The contract is valued at $2.5 million over five years. IDenta will supply products for government agencies throughout the country.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta, said, "This is a tremendous achievement for IDenta. It represents the largest contract in the company's history. We are proud that our products are penetrating into major world markets. This contract is just the beginning of IDenta's potential in this and many other countries. Our customers are overwhelmingly satisfied with our products, knowing that they have shown complete superiority both in the field and in numerous laboratory tests. This achievement is the result of IDenta's ongoing implementation of our milestones plan. We are excited that the international market is accepting our unique technology with great enthusiasm".

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Precursor of Drugs and Explosive Detection Kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the Government and Civil Markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

