IDenta Launches World's First Patent-Protected Single Test Kit for Identifying 30 Types of Illicit Drugs on Amazon

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Detection Kits to identify Illicit Drugs and Explosives as well as other Forensic Products for the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. The company is launching on Amazon its unique patent kit for identifying 30 types of illicit drugs in one test. This is the first and only kit in the world which identifies 30 types of illicit drugs using a single test, and Amazon.com is a great platform on which launch. The kit is reliable, easy to use and safe with instant results and can now be ordered through Amazon using the following link: www.amazon.com/Touch-Know-Multi-Drug-Test.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, announced, "Launching a product on Amazon is exciting but rather common. However, launching a UNIQUE PATENTED product on Amazon is extremely rare. Amazon is the best platform in the world to sell products online. The retail market for Home Diagnostics and Drug Detection Solutions is enormous. This distribution method of IDenta products will make IDenta a major player in the online market."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

