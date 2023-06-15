IDENTIFLIGHT RECEIVES FRENCH AUTHORITY'S ACCEPTANCE

News provided by

IdentiFlight

15 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentiFlight has been accepted in March 2023 by the Grand-East Region authorities in France as effective in reducing the mortality rates of the red kite in French wind farms. It is the first time that French authorities have validated an automated system as a sufficient measure to reduce the risk of bird collisions.

Continue Reading
A collection of video clips of the IdentiFlight bird detection system for wind farms. For use in any media outlet with attribution to IdentiFlight. Please visit IdentiFlight.com for more information.
A collection of video clips of the IdentiFlight bird detection system for wind farms. For use in any media outlet with attribution to IdentiFlight. Please visit IdentiFlight.com for more information.

The IdentiFlight system blends artificial intelligence with high-precision cameras to detect specific bird species and helps minimize collision threats with rotating wind turbine blades. IdentiFlight units can detect and identify multiple protected bird species, including the red kite.

"This acceptance provides our clients, especially those in France, with reassurance that the IdentiFlight system is both effective and reliable," said Don Mills, President, and Chief Operating officer of IdentiFlight. "It is proof positive that IdentiFlight can help protect nature in a renewable world."

IdentiFlight's partnership with Boralex and Ecosphère was beneficial during the validation process for the system. The multi-year study highlighted the residual impact on bird populations near wind farms. The success of the IdentiFlight system reducing mortality rates supports both French and EU regulations that work to minimize threats to protected bird species.

"Within Boralex, we are convinced that it is possible to conciliate the development of wind energy and the protection of biodiversity by implementing innovative solutions. Investing in automatic protection systems is a virtuous approach, both for the protection of biodiversity and for the production of low-carbon and sustainable energy, and is fully in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility approach. Furthermore, it contributes to the energy transition of the territories and therefore to the objectives of carbon neutrality by 2050 in France," stated Emilie Douté, Boralex Environment Director.

Ecosphère, went on to say, "We believe that innovative mitigation measures are part of the future for renewable energies. However, the implementation of these innovations needs to be tested and their efficiency must be proven. Consistent projects, like IdentiFlight's multi-year study in France, are needed to ensure validation and to develop improvements."

About IdentiFlight
IdentiFlight markets, delivers, and operates machine vision and AI technology for avian species detection and is a product of Boulder Imaging. In an operating windfarm, IdentiFlight contributes to bird conservation by helping protect eagles from collisions with rotating wind turbine blades. The system provides informed curtailment to specific turbines to reduce energy loss. In wind project development, IdentiFlight helps in permitting sites by accurately quantifying bird activity at prospective sites. The IdentiFlight system has completed multi-year, independent validation and is now being deployed at projects across the U.S. and globally. To learn more about IdentiFlight, please visit https://www.identiflight.com/.

About Boralex
Boralex has been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, Boralex also has facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, the installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. The company is developing a portfolio of over 6 GW in wind, solar projects, and storage projects, guided by its values and corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. For more information, visit boralex.com or sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram

About Ecosphère
Ecosphère is an independent engineering and consultancy firm. Rigour and dialog are the firm's main values, with the belief to strengthen the consideration of biodiversity. Employing 200 scientists, agronomists, GIS and computing specialists in 15 offices - Ecosphère provides assessment, survey expertise for biodiversity, ecological restoration, environmental engineering, biodiversity policy, and consultancy to public and private companies, marine and urban ecology, nature conservation, and applied research. Currently renewable energy represents half of the annual turnover.

SOURCE IdentiFlight

Also from this source

IdentiFlight recibe la aceptación de la autoridad francesa

IDENTIFLIGHT REÇOIT L'ACCEPTATION DES AUTORITÉS FRANÇAISES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.