Identifying and Addressing Gender Bias Among Healthcare Leaders

News provided by

AAPL

29 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

New Book Published by the American Association for Physician Leadership Provides Strategies for Identifying and Addressing Bias 

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership has published a new book, Strategies for Recognizing and Eliminating Gender Bias for Healthcare Leaders. 

Women in healthcare leadership, both physicians and non-physicians, continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles and have a more difficult time advancing their careers than their male counterparts.

The book explores the phenomenon and reasons behind the lack of women in healthcare leadership roles and offers practical strategies for addressing this gender leadership inequity. The historical, social, and policy origins are identified within the context of unconscious biases, with solutions built upon examining the archetypal stories underneath these biases, including those of several contemporary healthcare leaders.

Author, Grace E. Terrell, MD, MMM, CPE, FACP, FACPE, is a national thought leader in healthcare innovation and delivery system reform, and a serial entrepreneur in population health outcomes driven through patient care model design, clinical and information integration, and value-based payment models. She is also a practicing general internist.

"In the third decade of the 21st century the fact that I am a woman in the C-suite and board room should not be remarkable, but unfortunately it frequently is," Terrell said. "I wrote this book to explore why so few women have had the experience of holding executive leadership positions and, I hope, to provide some insight into how we can change the persistent problem of gender inequality in healthcare leadership."

About the American Association for Physician Leadership
The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

SOURCE AAPL

Also from this source

Preparing Physician Leaders for the Future: AAPL, KORN FERRY Release White Paper That Details How Physician Leadership Will Benefit Healthcare Post Pandemic

New Study Published in Physician Leadership Journal Demonstrates Effectiveness in Quality Improvement Among Emergency Medicine Residents

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.