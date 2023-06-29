Identifying and Addressing Gender Bias Among Healthcare Leaders

New Book Published by the American Association for Physician Leadership Provides Strategies for Identifying and Addressing Bias

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership has published a new book, Strategies for Recognizing and Eliminating Gender Bias for Healthcare Leaders.

Women in healthcare leadership, both physicians and non-physicians, continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles and have a more difficult time advancing their careers than their male counterparts.

The book explores the phenomenon and reasons behind the lack of women in healthcare leadership roles and offers practical strategies for addressing this gender leadership inequity. The historical, social, and policy origins are identified within the context of unconscious biases, with solutions built upon examining the archetypal stories underneath these biases, including those of several contemporary healthcare leaders.

Author, Grace E. Terrell, MD, MMM, CPE, FACP, FACPE, is a national thought leader in healthcare innovation and delivery system reform, and a serial entrepreneur in population health outcomes driven through patient care model design, clinical and information integration, and value-based payment models. She is also a practicing general internist.

"In the third decade of the 21st century the fact that I am a woman in the C-suite and board room should not be remarkable, but unfortunately it frequently is," Terrell said. "I wrote this book to explore why so few women have had the experience of holding executive leadership positions and, I hope, to provide some insight into how we can change the persistent problem of gender inequality in healthcare leadership."

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

