Identity Defined Security Alliance Opens 2024 Identity Management Awards Submissions and Identity Management Day Champion Program

Created to inform and involve business leaders and IT decision-makers on the significance of managing and securing digital identities, the fourth annual Identity Management Day will take place on April 9, 2024

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced that submissions are open for the fourth annual Identity Management Awards. Additionally, all industry partners, end-user organizations, and individuals committed to improving the security of digital identities are invited to become Identity Management Day Champions .

The fourth annual Identity Management Day , presented by the IDSA, the Secure Identity Alliance , and IdentityXP , in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), and co-chaired by Saviynt , will be held on April 9, 2024. This year's Identity Management Day will be a 24-hour-long event, kicking off in Australia, moving west, and closing in the Americas. The need to secure our digital identities remains one of the most urgent tasks facing our digital ecosystem. With cybersecurity incidents, particularly involving compromised credentials, persisting as a leading cause of data breaches in enterprises and account takeovers for individuals, the event aims to educate business leaders, IT decision-makers, and the public on the importance of identity management.

Identity Management Day is about more than awareness; it's a day to acknowledge leaders and organizations who prioritize identity security as a crucial component of their daily mission. The 2024 Identity Management Awards honor leaders and organizations who not only exemplify the significance of identity management and security but also advocate for it as a priority and share best practices. The 2024 Identity Management Awards feature four categories:

Identity Management Project of the Year – Enterprise: For end-user organizations that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business.

Identity Management Project of the Year – SMB: For end-user organizations with less than 1,000 employees that have implemented an identity management and security project that exemplifies the use of identity management best practices while providing overall value to the business.

Best Innovative Use of New Technologies: For end-user organizations that have implemented a novel use of one or more new technologies for identity management. These technologies may include Zero Trust, Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, or Blockchain.

Identity Management Leader of the Year: For individuals from end-user organizations who evangelize and progress identity management and security initiatives in their organization, help to protect their company against identity-related breaches, and work to educate the broader industry on the subject.

Entry Requirements

The nomination process consists of completing a brief entry form and is open through Friday, March 29, 2024. Anyone can nominate a person or company (even themselves or their company) with no submission fee. The Identity Management Project of the Year and Best Innovative Use of New Technologies awards are end-user-focused, and vendors may submit an end-user for consideration. Identity or security vendors are not eligible. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from the presenters and partners to be announced on Identity Management Day, April 9, 2024. Please submit your nomination here .

Join Us on Identity Management Day

Hear from industry experts, identity and security practitioners, and network with peers on best practices for addressing today's challenges and the future of identity security. Building on past success, sessions will be presented this year by industry partners and luminaries. Please register for event updates. Join CyberArk, Sailpoint, StrongDM, Saviynt and others in sponsoring the event by downloading the event prospectus .

About Identity Management Day

Established by the Identity Defined Security Alliance, in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance, Identity Management Day, held the second Tuesday of April each year, aims to inform about the dangers of casually or improperly managing and securing digital identities by raising awareness, sharing best practices, and inspiring individuals and organizations to act. Identity Management Day is presented by IDSA, the Secure Identity Alliance , and IdentityXP , in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and co-chaired by Saviynt . To learn more visit www.identitymanagementday.org . To join the conversation on social media, use #BeIdentitySmart and #IdentityManagementDay.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

For more information about IDSA, please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/ .

