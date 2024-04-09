Identity Defined Security Alliance Announces 2024 Identity Management Awards Winners

Fifth Third Bank, Narayana Health, University of Melbourne and Tom Sheffield from Target win Identity Management Awards as part of Identity Management Day to educate and involve business leaders on the significance of managing and securing identities

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced the winners of the 2024 Identity Management Awards. Winners were selected by a panel of judges for their commitment to identity management and security as an enabler to business operations while reducing risks.

The fourth annual Identity Management Day, presented by the IDSA, the Secure Identity Alliance , and IdentityXP , in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), and co-chaired by Saviynt , will be a 21-hour-long event. The conference will begin in the Oceania-Asia region at 10am AEST with in person and online sessions, followed by the EMEA region at 10am CEST, and the Americas region starting at 9am EST.

"The Identity Management Awards honor those organizations and individuals who prioritize identity security as a core component of their operational philosophy. These awards celebrate the champions of identity management and security, recognizing those who not only implement these practices effectively but also advocate for their critical significance in the broader industry," said Jeff Reich, Executive Director of the IDSA. "We applaud this year's winners for their exceptional practices. They set a benchmark for others, demonstrating excellence in identity management that can inspire and guide peers not just on Identity Management Day but throughout the year."

The need to secure our digital identities remains one of the most urgent tasks facing our digital ecosystem. With cybersecurity incidents, particularly involving compromised credentials, persisting as a leading cause of data breaches in enterprises and account takeovers for individuals, the event aims to educate business leaders, IT decision-makers, and the public on the importance of identity management. The 2024 Identity Management Awards honor leaders and organizations who not only exemplify the significance of identity management and security but also advocate for it as a priority and share best practices. The 2024 Identity Management Awards feature four categories:

Identity Management Award Winners

Identity Management Project of the Year – Enterprise: Fifth Third Bank

Identity Management Project of the Year – SMB : Narayana Health

Narayana The Best Innovative Use of New Technologies of the Year Award: University of Melbourne for One Identity For Life Project

for One Identity For Life Project Identity Management Leader of the Year: Tom Sheffield , Sr. Director, Cybersecurity, Target

About Identity Management Day

Established by the Identity Defined Security Alliance, in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance, Identity Management Day, held the second Tuesday of April each year, aims to inform about the dangers of casually or improperly managing and securing digital identities by raising awareness, sharing best practices, and inspiring individuals and organizations to act. To join the conversation on social media, use #BeIdentitySmart and #IdentityManagementDay.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

For more information about IDSA, please visit www.idsalliance.org

