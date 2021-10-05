Identity Dental Marketing Announces New Digital Branding Program

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing has announced a new program that enables clients to update their photo and video marketing content annually, along with a website refresh every two years. This new initiative will help practices maintain a modern brand, stay connected with their community, and enjoy the benefits of a high-quality, secure website.

The newly announced special allows existing clients to take advantage of these updates at a substantially discounted rate.

Identity Dental Marketing: Your success is our success.

Practice owners often assume that once their website is built, it's set for life. This one-and-done perspective can prevent them from keeping current with technology and having a modern appearance.

Identity Dental Marketing's CEO, Grace Rizza says, "You're not the same person you were 3 years ago. Your website, photos and video content should be leveraged to make a powerful, current first impression. These updates also allow for a stronger digital footprint. Updating your website allows you to take advantage of the latest design trends, preventing you from appearing outdated, while improving load speeds and subsequently better rankings in search results."

Mike, Senior Developer at Identity Dental Marketing, reminds us, "It is for this same reason that we update our phones so often - we want to leverage the latest in technology. Updates are no longer recommended, they're critical, and should happen at the very least every three years, ideally every two."

The Identity Dental Marketing team can help you create a custom-designed website that is tailored to your specific niche and built to achieve your practice goals. Their experts will fine-tune your SEO efforts to help you achieve top rankings across multiple search engines.

Schedule your complimentary marketing planning session today. Visit identitydental.com/grace and set up a time with their team to discuss your goals, challenges, and find out how Identity Dental Marketing can help you.

About Identity Dental Marketing: Founded in 2009, Identity Dental Marketing creates and implements custom marketing plans for ethical dentists. We offer custom-built designer websites, SEO, PPC, paid and organic social media marketing, video marketing, and much more.

Media Contact:

Identity Dental Marketing

Grace Rizza, CEO

identitydental.com

(847) 629-4646

SOURCE Identity Dental Marketing