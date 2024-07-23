Dentists Now Receive Free Video Scripts from Identity Dental Marketing

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing now offers quarterly video script writing to dentists who have invested in their Google, Facebook or Instagram advertising management services, at no additional cost.

Dentists who have hired Identity Dental Marketing to manage Google or social media ads, can now request up to 3 fresh video scripts quarterly to be used as an ad and on landing pages associated with an Identity managed campaign. New scripts can be provided as long as the client has employed the previous batch provided in their live ads.

Authentic marketing for dentists involves updating content quarterly. Dentists are encouraged to utilize a series of 3-5 video advertisements that rotate for viewers as social media ads. This prevents ad fatigue, increases visibility and view time, and enhances the client's digital footprint, while educating the local community on services offerings and selling points. The ads can then be recorded by the dentist, dental team members, or by hiring a videographer.

"Most dentists shy away from video content because they are uncomfortable on camera. They often struggle with perfectionism. We can help them with the scripts and confidence to create authentic content that will connect with their intended audience." said Grace Rizza, CEO of Identity Dental Marketing.

The process is simple. A client can request this content in their quarterly review meeting with their point of contact.

To learn more about Identity Dental Marketing's branding, website development, SEO, Google ads or social media marketing solutions, visit: https://identitydental.com.

About Identity Dental Marketing:

Identity Dental Marketing was established in 2009 and serves hundreds of privately owned dental practices in the United States and Canada. Known for their customized solutions, transparent communication and dental-specific expertise, Identity has become a go-to resource for ethical practice owners, seeking to accelerate the growth of their business.

