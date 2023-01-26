Identity Dental Marketing Announces New Local Services Ads Optimization

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing, the recognized leading provider of marketing for dental practices, is now offering assistance to help dentists maximize their local reach with new local services ads from Google. Identity Dental Marketing has extensive expertise in all facets of marketing enabling them to assist dentists with business naming, logo design, overall branding, dental website design , SEO, Google Ads optimization, print design, event marketing, social media marketing and more. With new localized campaigns from Google and the help of the team at Identity Dental Marketing dentists can now target service-based searches to gain more leads and grow their business.

"Local service ads are an excellent opportunity for dentists to reach a targeted audience and attract new patients", shares Grace Rizza founder and CEO of Identity Dental Marketing. "While it may take some time for a new campaign to reach its full potential, the long-term benefits are likely to be well worth the effort."

Grace Rizza has guided the growth of over 1,500 successful dental practices and in 2009, she founded Identity Dental Marketing to provide ethical and effective marketing solutions for dentists. Identity Dental Marketing is the only company that sets realistic marketing expectations based on the client's area, niche, and individual circumstances and they have no long-term contracts. The main benefit of local service ads is that they are prominently displayed at the top of search results, ensuring that potential customers can easily find a dental practice. People often search for specific services when they are in need of immediate care, which is especially relevant for service-based businesses like dentists.

"We pride ourselves in helping dental professionals achieve success with their marketing initiatives", shares Grace Rizza. "With Google now allowing local service ads, dentists have an even better opportunity to maximize their local reach, attract more patients, and grow their business."

Identity Dental Marketing creates custom marketing plans for dentists, dental consultants, dental labs, and dental billing specialists all over the United States. Utilizing proven methods, Identity is known by dental professionals as the most effective and ethical dental-specific agency. To schedule your complimentary marketing planning session and learn how the team at Identity Dental Marketing can assist you, visit: identitydental.com/grace .

