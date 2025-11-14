Identity Dental Marketing Leads Dentists in Affordable, New Internal Marketing Program

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing, recognized by dentists as the best dental marketing company in countless reviews and forums, announces the launch of their new internal marketing program, designed to enhance patient referrals, reviews, and of course contribute to a stronger digital footprint.

"Each month, dentists enrolled in our program receive a hands-on marketing challenge complete with clear, step-by-step instructions for implementation," said CEO Grace Rizza. "It's ideal for dental teams looking to grow their practice organically—either alongside or in place of digital marketing investments. Designed for teams that can dedicate 10 or more hours per month to marketing, this program offers an affordable, effective way to elevate your visibility and attract new patients."

Since 2009, Identity Dental Marketing has been guiding dental practices toward measurable growth and success. Over the years, the company has developed a proprietary list of the most impactful activities for driving practice growth—insights refined through experience and results. With more than 17 years of dedicated expertise in dental marketing, Grace Rizza stands as the ideal leader to head a program built on proven strategy and trusted industry knowledge.

Dental practices nationwide are seeing the value of Identity Dental Marketing's approach. "If you're a dental practice looking for a marketing partner that truly understands your field, Identity Dental Marketing stands out. Their track record with growing practices, recognition, and thoughtful, customized campaigns make them a compelling choice," shared Dr. Abby Adams.

Dr. Laura Fauchier added, "This agency has helped my practice so much. They provide very personalized recommendations, follow ethical marketing practices, and set real expectations in a way that I have not seen before."

Identity Dental Marketing provides comprehensive services including dental SEO, Google Ads for dentists, branding, website design, and social media advertising. With a commitment to integrity, ethical marketing, innovation, and client success, the company empowers dental practices to maximize visibility, patient engagement, and long-term growth.

To learn more about their new Internal Marketing Program or schedule a complimentary digital marketing planning session, visit https://identitydental.com, call 847-629-4646, or text (737) 403-8822. The first 100 subscribers receive this service for only $300 per month!

