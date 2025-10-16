LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing, the nation's most trusted dental marketing agency, is once again leading the industry—now offering AI Optimization alongside its proven SEO services. This forward-thinking approach helps dentists achieve exceptional online visibility across all major platforms.

Through AEO (Ask Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), Identity Dental Marketing encourages tools like ChatGPT, Grok, and other AI-driven assistants to recognize and feature your dental practice in their results.

"GEO does not replace SEO, it complements it. In fact, GEO openly admits its sources include internet search results (SEO results). Businesses that fail to consider AEO efforts in 2025 are missing an opportunity to get and stay ahead of the curve. We're here to push you forward and consistently bring more value to you. Identity Dental Marketing is never one to do the bare minimum," said Grace Rizza, CEO Identity Dental Marketing.

Through advanced SEO for dentists, Identity Dental Marketing has integrated the following methods to enhance GEO:

Q and A optimizations

Intentional Schema & Microdata

Guidance on how dentists can get a stronger foothold in GEO results through patient engagement and actions

Dentists across the country are noticing that Identity Dental Marketing is highly proficient. "Very professional and they know what they are doing! We have had a great SEO turn around on our new website and we are enthusiastic about the future. Thanks IDM!" shared Dr. Lincoln Parker.

Dr. Sonia Motwani added, "We are off to a strong start with our SEO and Google campaign! Identity Dental is innovative and on the forefront of their industry, keeping on top of trends and changes to algorithms so that we can focus on our core business of dentistry. Hard-working, efficient, organized, great communicators and supportive. Everything you would want in a marketing team!"

Identity Dental Marketing provides comprehensive digital marketing services, including dental SEO, Google Ads for dentists, branding, website design, and social media advertising. With integrity, transparency, and innovation at its core, the company continues to empower dentists with the tools and expertise needed to dominate their local markets.

To learn more about the best SEO for dentists or to schedule a complimentary planning session, visit https://identitydental.com, call 847-629-4646, or text (737) 403-8822.

