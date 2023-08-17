Identity Theft Resolution and Insurance from Iris® Powered by Generali Integrated into Trend Micro's Premium Security Suite

Trend Micro Premium Security Suite users will now have access to industry-leading identity theft resolution and insurance solutions from Iris

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced the launch of a white-labeled Identity Theft Resolution and Insurance offering for global enterprise and consumer cybersecurity leader, Trend Micro. This service will be included in Trend Premium Security Suite giving US and Canadian consumers 24/7 access to identity theft resolution to ensure users' personal information receives best-in-class protection.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on the partnership, "Working with Trend to integrate our Identity Theft Resolution and Insurance offering in their premium consumer cybersecurity solutions will give users the industry-leading protection they've come to expect from both firms. Iris and Trend Micro are both long-standing veterans when it comes to the protection of sensitive personal info and the integration of our Insurance and Resolution Services provides customers with comprehensive protection that will bring them relief if their personal information is compromised."

In 2021, over 40 million Americans lost $56 billion to identity fraud. Iris' Identity Theft Resolution and Insurance is a suite of services to help customers resolve the issues that arise when a fraudster steals their identity. From reviewing credit profiles to working with local authorities, Iris' team provides 24/7 assistance to resolve incident(s) of identity theft/fraud to prevent further damage.

Hernan Armbruster, SVP of Americas Region & Global Strategic Products at Trend Micro: "In the landscape of shifting IT infrastructure, fast-evolving user behavior and threats, our unwavering focus remains on outsmarting malicious actors. This integration is a key solution to address the aftermath of a security incident and further underscores our commitment to protect the digital community. The joint forces will now empower customers with the protection needed both before and after an incident occurs, and the expertise of Iris' professionals to resolve any issues that may arise quickly."

The Premium Security Suite from Trend is a comprehensive annual protection plan for up to 10 devices with Windows™, Mac, Android™, iOS, or Chromebook operating systems supported. In addition to including the standard Trend plan offerings like the secure management of passwords and mobile security, the Premium Security Suite also includes enhanced services like ID security for dark web monitoring, access to a personal VPN (Virtual Private Network), and 24/7 technical and emergency support, all in addition to fast remote diagnosis and repair services.

To learn more about Trend Micro's available protection plans, please visit here.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/ .

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.

www.TrendMicro.com

