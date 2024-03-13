Iris® Powered by Generali Named Trusted Cloud Provider by Cloud Security Alliance

Offering a comprehensive and customizable B2B2C identity protection platform, Iris has been recognized by the CSA as a premier provider for fraud protection and mitigation in the cloud.

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of proprietary identity and cyber protection solutions, today announced that it has earned the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) , the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Iris was recognized by the CSA for its commitment to providing comprehensive protection for consumers using cloud services, offering a combination of battle-tested and effective solutions that seek to address the increasingly fragmented cybersecurity market.

"As a cloud company specializing in cloud-native solutions, we understand the critical importance of staying ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of cloud technologies and cybersecurity threats," said Ameer Mashkour, Principal Architect, Security Services for Iris. "Our commitment to security and privacy best practices is fundamental to our mission. Earning the CSA Trusted Cloud Provider designation reflects that commitment and the trust our customers place in us to protect their sensitive data."

As part of the company's commitment to driving positive change in the industry, Iris also provides key cybersecurity insights and trend analysis through blogs, whitepapers, and surveys to both identify potential threats to consumers and promote best practices for professionals in the space. Most recently, Iris published a whitepaper discussing the fragmented state of the identity protection market and how the business-to-business-to-consumer model could provide solutions that are both more fulsome in their protection and more customizable to meet customers' needs.

Established in 2004, Iris was one of the first organizations to begin offering business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) identity theft resolution services as cybercrime grew exponentially with the introduction of the Internet. Iris would go on to introduce several key services that broadened consumer protection in the following years, and in 2022 introduced ScamAssist®, an online resource that helps consumers proactively identify scams and avoid becoming a victim of one.

Today, Iris' platform and services are available through several Fortune 100 companies across a variety of industries, backed by a team of experienced cybersecurity professionals. Through a tailored approach, Iris allows its partners to build customized programs from the ground up, making it one of the most personalized and consumer-accessible solutions available in the market today.

"The CSA Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark is no easy feat to achieve and signifies an organization's commitment to adhering to the highest cloud security practices in the cybersecurity industry," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance. "It is incredibly clear to us that Iris not only meets these expectations, but exceeds them and exemplifies the very best in consumer identity protection in the cloud."

Built upon existing CSA programs, the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark assists consumers in identifying cloud providers that demonstrate their commitment to holistic security and are aligned with their individual security requirements. In addition to meeting these standards, organizations must be members of the CSA, volunteer 20 hours annually to CSA activities dedicated to securing cloud-based services, and have at least one staff member who has been recognized by the CSA with a certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit www.IrisIdentityProtection.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org , and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

