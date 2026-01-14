Identity Theft Resource Center to Release 20th Annual Data Breach Report at Policy Forum During Data Privacy Week 2026

The release of the ITRC Annual Data Breach Report supports the Data Privacy Week 2026 initiative to educate businesses on data collection best practices that respect data privacy and promote transparency

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, announced its commitment to Data Privacy Week 2026. The ITRC recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.

For Data Privacy Week 2026, the ITRC will release its Data Breach Report at the Identity, Authentication and the Road Ahead Forum.

As part of Data Privacy Week 2026, the ITRC will issue the 20th edition of our Annual Data Breach Report on Thursday, January 29, at the Identity, Authentication and the Road Ahead Identity Policy Forum, presented by the Better Identity Coalition, the FIDO Alliance and the ITRC. The 2025 Annual Data Breach Report will explore the number of reported data compromises and the underlying trends behind them. For more information on the Forum, visit www.idtheftcenter.org/events or click here.

"The ITRC is pleased to, once again, be a Champion of Data Privacy Week," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "As we release our 20th Annual Data Breach Report in conjunction with Data Privacy Week 2026, we believe it will reinforce that consumers have the power to manage their personal information and why organizations should respect their customers' data. We have never seen the volume of data compromises as we did in 2025, and we must continue to provide consumer education that helps people understand the importance of data protection."

Data Privacy Week is an annual expanded effort from Data Privacy Day – taking place from January 26 - 30, 2026. The goal of Data Privacy Week is to spread awareness about online privacy among individuals and organizations. The goal is twofold: to help citizens understand that they have the power to manage their data and to help organizations understand why it is important that they respect their users' data.

For more information about Data Privacy Week and how to get involved, visit https://www.staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week.

For more information on the ITRC's 2025 Annual Data Breach Report, email [email protected].

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

About Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.

About the National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater "digital" good. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.

