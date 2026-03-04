Linda Miller and Gary Lamach Join the Identity Theft Resource Center Board of Directors

Linda Miller is the President and Co-Founder at Program Integrity Alliance; Gary Lamach is the EVP of Growth at ELB

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Miller of Program Integrity Alliance and Gary Lamach of ELB have been elected to the Identity Theft Resource Center® Board of Directors. The Identity Theft Resource Center is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud.

Miller is the President and Co-Founder at Program Integrity Alliance, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on strengthening government program integrity through data, evidence and public-sector innovation. She also co-founded a software company, TrackLight, which uses advanced artificial intelligence to surface fraud risk in government programs.

Lamach is the EVP of Growth at ELB. In his role, Lamach partners with global enterprises to reimagine their talent and operating models, ensuring that transformation efforts engage the entire organization and deliver measurable business impact.

"I am happy to welcome Linda Miller and Gary Lamach to our Board of Directors," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Linda is an expert in the management of fraud risks, while Gary has extensive experience in business development. Both bring unique skill sets and expertise to our Leadership Team, helping us better meet our mission to prevent and reduce the impact of identity theft, scams and fraud."

Miller has served in executive roles in government, including the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), the Government Accountability Office (GAO), where she led the development of GAO's "Framework for Managing Fraud Risks in Federal Programs," and on the task force that developed the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) Fraud Risk Management Guide.

Lamach has led large-scale initiatives that align strategy, people and execution, helping companies maximize workforce productivity, optimize investments and achieve sustainable growth. He serves on the Forbes Business Development Council.

Miller and Lamach join the Identity Theft Resource Center Board of Directors after the expiration of Ralph Linares and John Breyault's terms. The ITRC team and Board Directors thank them both for their dedication, leadership and commitment to the organization.

Jordan Burris takes over Linares's previous role as Board Chair. Beth Cheeseman also replaces Clarissa Carnero as Vice Chair, while Carnero remains on the Identity Theft Resource Center Board of Directors as a Director.

To see a complete list of the ITRC's Board of Directors, click here. To view the ITRC's Board of Advisors, click here.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

