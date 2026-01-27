Identiv and Tag-N-Trac Win 2025 IoT Platforms Leadership Award from IoT Evolution World

Cold Chain Tracking Solution for Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Recognized for Excellence in Supply-Chain Intelligence

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc . (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced today that the Tag-N-Trac and Identiv Cold Chain Tracking Solution has received a 2025 IoT Platforms Leadership Award from IoT Evolution World , the leading online publication covering IoT technologies.

The IoT Platforms Leadership Awards honor solutions that provide the foundational technology required to build, manage, and operate IoT ecosystems – from device onboarding and connectivity to analytics, automation, and lifecycle management.

The winning solution provides continuous, real-time insight into the location, condition, and compliance of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals at the package and dose level. This unified framework sets a new benchmark in supply-chain intelligence by combining connected hardware, cloud analytics, and intelligent automation within a single ecosystem. The solution integrates Identiv's thin Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) smart labels, which incorporate high-performance InPlay BLE chips, with Tag-N-Trac's RELATIVITY™ platform, an industry-first IoT SaaS system.

"The 2025 IoT Platforms Leadership Award recognizes our partnership's focus on simplifying deployment and enabling true interoperability for our customers," said Kirsten Newquist, CEO of Identiv. "By transforming ambient data from the pharmaceutical supply chain into actionable intelligence, we help companies deliver therapies more securely while protecting patient trust worldwide."

Raj Dodhiawala, CEO of Tag-N-Trac, added, "With our partner Identiv, we are proud to be recognized for our innovative cold chain solution that breaks through long-standing industry barriers like fragmented systems and manual workflows. Our platform solution replaces disconnected tools with an AI-powered intelligent system that provides real-time shipment visibility, enabling precise control and timely response to excursions for seamless compliance across the entire distribution journey."

Purpose-built for regulated industries, the Tag-N-Trac and Identiv Cold Chain control tower supports GS1-based serialization and automated reporting aligned with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). Its modular, API-driven architecture processes real-time data from our IoT devices to track a number of shipment and condition metrics, delivering risk intelligence and excursion handling that enhances the efficiency and responsiveness across global logistics networks.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Identiv and Tag-N-Trac for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize the Tag-N-Trac x Identiv Cold Chain Tracking Solution, an innovative solution that earned Identiv and Tag-N-Trac the 2025 IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from both companies in the future."

