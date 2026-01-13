Identiv Recognized for Internet-of-Things Innovation in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing Top IoT Innovators Around the Globe

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year" award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, the program recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

"By fusing physical packaging with digital trust, Identiv, ZATAP, and Genuine-Analytics are setting a new standard for secure and transparent retail in the IoT era," said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. "Identiv and their partners' unique multi-layered approach moves beyond partial verification to safeguard both the container and the contents, offering a more comprehensive level of protection and trust for high-value transactions than conventional IoT solutions can deliver."

Identiv collaborated with partners ZATAP and Genuine-Analytics to deliver an IoT solution that verifies the authenticity of both the bottle and the wine itself. By merging secure NFC smart packaging, scientific content analysis, and blockchain-based digital identity, the partnership establishes an immutable link between physical products and their digital twins. At the core are Identiv's tamper-detecting NFC inlays, powered by NXP®'s NTAG® 424 DNA TagTamper security chips, which detect interference and connect each bottle to its digital identity.

"For businesses and buyers, protecting authenticity is critical to preserving both value and reputation. In addressing the counterfeit wine market, this solution redefines what 'connected retail' means, proving that IoT can protect both goods in transit alongside the authenticity of the actual wine inside," said Kirsten Newquist, CEO of Identiv. "We're proud to receive the 'IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year' award from IoT Breakthrough and want to thank our valued partners, ZATAP and Genuine-Analytics. This is the future of authentication for consumer goods from the luxury wine industry and beyond."

Genuine-Analytics' proprietary winePROOF method complements the hardware with a microscopic laser-drilled test against a proprietary database of more than 1,400 authentic vintages. Once verified, a custom GA Safety Tag designed by Identiv reseals the bottle, while ZATAP's mobile interface writes the verification into the blockchain to deliver transparency and provenance data directly to buyers.

