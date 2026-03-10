Identiv Announces Exclusive Agreement to Develop and Supply BLE Smart Labels, Advancing Its Perform, Accelerate, and Transform Growth Strategy

Multi-year agreement establishes exclusive supply of millions of units of specialized BLE smart labels

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the signing of an exclusive supply agreement with IFCO, a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, to develop and supply next-generation smart BLE labels.

"The execution of this agreement marks a significant milestone in our high growth BLE smart label strategy," said Kirsten Newquist, CEO of Identiv. "This exclusive, high-volume manufacturing contract firmly establishes Identiv's leadership in delivering scalable BLE-enabled smart labels for complex global industries."

Under the terms of the agreement, Identiv will serve as the exclusive supplier for committed manufacturing volumes of these specialized BLE labels. Following the successful completion of the development phase, IFCO will retain exclusivity for the customized BLE labels throughout the agreement term as they are integrated across IFCO's global network of more than 400 million reusable packaging containers.

About Identiv

Identiv's RFID- and BLE-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 2.0 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, logistics, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @Identiv

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 400 million reusable packaging containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for over 2.5 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the agreement with IFCO. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Identiv's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: Identiv's ability to successfully achieve its obligations under the contract; the termination of the agreement; the ability of IFCO to successfully integrate the BLE labels across its global network; and the factors discussed in Identiv's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and subsequent reports Identiv files with the SEC.

