Identiv Appoints Leigh Dow as Vice President of Marketing

Dow brings exceptional experience across all facets of media and marketing strategy and development on a global scale, serving in senior-level global marketing positions with Honeywell and Intel and most recently, building her own agency, 48 West Agency, at which she was CEO. Her experience establishing brands of unicorn startups coupled with deep government expertise ideally positions her to expand Identiv's industry leadership position. Dow has been honored with numerous awards over her career, including a Phoenix Business Journal's Most Admired Leader honor, eight Public Relations Society of America Copper Anvil Awards, and 23 Phoenix American Marketing Association Spectrum Awards.

A Proven Leader with Global Impact

Dow is a leader in innovation, entrepreneurship, and management and joins Identiv at a transformational moment for the security and ID markets. As security and RFID become more prevalent, Dow's strategic marketing initiatives will drive market leadership and propel Identiv's vision and strategy forward to further position the company as the leader in transformative technology solutions for security, safety, and identity management. As the first woman to hold this role for Identiv, her appointment demonstrates the company's commitment to building more diversity across the organization.

"Leigh is bringing her talents to Identiv at an incredibly important moment, when it is critical to have marketing expertise embedded in the leadership of our business," said Identiv's CEO, Steven Humphreys. "Her experience establishing relentless, trendsetting, and market-leading awareness and revenue-generating marketing programs will be a significant asset to our business. Her domain experience with tech leaders like Honeywell and Intel, and her knowledge of the challenges faced by government and corporate markets, make her the ideal candidate to lead our marketing initiatives."

Envisioning the Impact of Security and Identity Management

"This is a unique and challenging time for the security industry. I am looking forward to working with the entire team and our partners to drive business value and deliver solutions," said Dow. "The investments we have made in redefining how we go to market demonstrate our commitment to meaningful innovation in the marketing function. I look forward to working closely with Steve and the marketing team to help Identiv seize its growth opportunities and pioneer the future of security, IoT, and RFID solutions for our customers, our partners, and our employees."

