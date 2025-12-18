Identiv Completes Thailand Manufacturing Transition, Unlocking Next-Generation Multicomponent Manufacturing for Advanced IoT Solutions

Strategic Consolidation Drives Operational Excellence for the P-A-T Strategy, Positioning Company as Manufacturing Leader for Advanced RFID and BLE IoT Solutions

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc . (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the successful completion of its manufacturing transition from Singapore to its state-of-the-art facility in Bangkok, Thailand.

The successful production transition to Thailand represents a significant achievement for the Perform pillar of Identiv's Perform, Accelerate, Transform (P-A-T) strategy, establishing a state-of-the-art and highly efficient manufacturing operation in a location known for its strong workforce and competitive cost structure. This strategic milestone is expected to drive operational excellence, while also positioning the company as an IoT industry leader in Multicomponent Manufacturing (MCM), the forward-looking production method critical for the next decade of advanced IoT applications.

"The completion of our Thailand production transition is a foundational milestone for Identiv as a pure-play IoT company, marking the end of a successful two-year process and delivering on a key strategic objective for operational excellence," said Kirsten Newquist, CEO at Identiv. "By providing a state-of-the-art, high-quality and cost-efficient base, the Thailand facility is now the engine of our competitive advantage, engineered for the future of IoT and sustained, profitable growth."

The Strategic Advantage of MCM at Identiv

As IoT applications expand from inventory management and asset tracking to complex, high-value applications such as real-time location tracking, condition monitoring, and advanced security, simple, single component inlays are evolving into more sophisticated, multi-component designs to deliver this data accurately and consistently. MCM is an important production method for this new era of IoT manufacturing, enabling the industrial-scale integration of various components, including chips, sensors, and batteries, into advanced RFID- and BLE-enabled tags.

Identiv's Thailand facility is strategically positioned with this advanced MCM capability, enabling the Company to rapidly commercialize next-generation, high-value IoT solutions and support continued growth.

"Multicomponent manufacturing is not merely an assembly method; it is the orchestration of interdependent disciplines, including product design, process engineering, material science, and testing," said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Chief Strategy Officer at Identiv. "The decade of experience our teams have in refining these parameters across thousands of production runs is a key competitive advantage for Identiv. This expertise is what allows us to rapidly prototype and commercialize complex systems for critical high-value applications, cementing our role as the infrastructure layer shaping IoT's future."

MCM is expected to play a key role in expanding Identiv's specialized IoT solutions, including advanced BLE capabilities for healthcare and logistics applications.

About Identiv

Identiv's RFID- and BLE-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 2.0 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com .

