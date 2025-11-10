Identiv Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Full Quarter of Thailand-Based Production Drove Expanded Gross Margins

Significant Progress in BLE Innovation, Strengthening Identiv's BLE Market Leadership

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Focused execution of our Perform-Accelerate-Transform (P-A-T) strategy drove the improvement and expansion of our gross margins in the third quarter," said Identiv CEO Kirsten Newquist. "As the value proposition of our RFID and BLE solutions resonates deeply with customers, we believe that we are strategically positioned to lead in a market driven by compelling long-term secular trends."

Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2025

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $5.0 million, compared to $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. This year-over-year decrease was as expected and due to lower sales as we exited lower-margin business earlier in the year.

Third quarter 2025 GAAP gross margin was 10.7% and non-GAAP gross margin was 19.1%, compared to third quarter 2024 GAAP gross margin of 3.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 9.3%. The year-over-year improvement primarily reflects the completion of the transition of all production to Thailand, which contributed to reduced manufacturing overhead and direct labor costs.

GAAP operating expenses, including research and development, selling and marketing, general and administrative, and restructuring and severance, were $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in GAAP operating expenses was driven primarily by a reduction in strategic review-related costs. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-GAAP operating expenses reflects management's disciplined resource allocation in support of the Company's organic growth initiatives as outlined in the P-A-T strategic framework.

Third quarter 2025 GAAP net loss from continuing operations was ($3.5) million, or ($0.15) per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of ($9.3) million, or ($0.40) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. This reduction was primarily due to strategic review-related costs associated with the physical security asset sale of $3.6 million incurred in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2025 was ($3.6) million, compared to ($4.5) million in the third quarter of 2024. This was primarily due to the reduction in fixed manufacturing costs at our Singapore facility, improved utilization of our manufacturing production facility in Thailand, as well as management's continued targeted allocation of operating expenses as we execute on our P-A-T strategic initiatives.

Financial Outlook

Identiv provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations, including macroeconomic conditions and customer demand. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, management currently expects net revenue to be in the range of $5.4 million to $5.9 million.

Conference Call

Identiv management will hold a conference call today, November 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. PST) to discuss the company's third quarter 2025 financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

Toll-Free: +1 877-545-0523

International Number: +1 973-528-0016

Call ID: 405893

Webcast link: Register and Join

The teleconference replay will be available through November 24, 2025, by dialing +1 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or +1 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 53068.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the teleconference, please contact Identiv Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Identiv

Identiv's RFID- and BLE-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 2.0 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses. Identiv uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating ongoing operational performance. Identiv believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation and amortization and depreciation. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excludes items that are included in GAAP net loss, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP gross margin, and excludes income tax provision (benefit), interest income, net, foreign currency losses (gains), net, stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation, restructuring and severance, and strategic review-related costs. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation, strategic review-related costs, and restructuring and severance. The exclusions are detailed in the reconciliation table included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management of Identiv and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "plan," "will," "intend," "expect," "outlook," and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding: Identiv's expectations regarding its future operating and financial outlook and performance, including 2025 fourth quarter guidance and outlook; Identiv's strategy, opportunities, focus and goals; and Identiv's expectations and beliefs regarding its market positioning and its ability to capitalize on long-term secular trends driving demand for RFID and BLE solutions. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Identiv's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Identiv's ability to continue the momentum in its business; Identiv's ability to successfully execute its business strategy; Identiv's ability to capitalize on trends in its business and the continuation of those trends; Identiv's ability to satisfy customer demand and expectations; the level and timing of customer orders and changes/cancellations; the loss of customers, suppliers or partners; the success of Identiv's products and strategic partnerships; Identiv's ability to successfully enter into definitive agreements for strategic partnerships or collaborations; the impact of macroeconomic conditions and customer demand, inflation, tariffs and increases in prices; and the other factors discussed in its periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Identiv on the date hereof, and Identiv assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Identiv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenue $ 5,009

$ 6,532

$ 15,318

$ 19,931 Cost of revenue 4,475

6,294

15,126

18,596 Gross profit 534

238

192

1,335 Operating expenses:













Research and development 828

1,102

2,505

2,965 Selling and marketing 1,369

1,657

4,322

4,654 General and administrative 3,517

7,032

9,720

15,052 Restructuring and severance 402

—

1,082

— Total operating expenses 6,116

9,791

17,629

22,671 Loss from continuing operations (5,582)

(9,553)

(17,437)

(21,336) Non-operating income (expense):













Interest income, net 1,309

244

3,841

8 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (25)

340

(1,425)

55 Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (provision) (4,298)

(8,969)

(15,021)

(21,273) Income tax benefit (provision) 847

(360)

739

(361) Net loss from continuing operations (3,451)

(9,329)

(14,282)

(21,634) Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax:













Loss from Physical Security Business, net of tax —

(4,268)

—

(2,737) Gain on sale of Physical Security Business, net of tax —

99,546

—

99,546 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

95,278

—

96,809 Net income (loss) (3,451)

85,949

(14,282)

75,175 Cumulative dividends on Series B convertible preferred stock (207)

(201)

(617)

(682) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (3,658)

$ 85,748

$ (14,899)

$ 74,493















Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic and diluted - continuing operations $ (0.15)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.63)

$ (0.95) Basic and diluted - discontinued operations $ —

$ 4.03

$ —

$ 4.12 Basic and diluted - net income (loss) $ (0.15)

$ 3.62

$ (0.63)

$ 3.17















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted 23,849

23,660

23,736

23,496

Identiv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)









September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,266

$ 135,646 Restricted cash 300

300 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 4,403

4,214 Inventories 5,909

7,475 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,256

5,210 Total current assets 142,134

152,845 Property and equipment, net 7,369

7,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 979

2,000 Other assets 542

686 Total assets $ 151,024

$ 163,225







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,436

$ 2,746 Operating lease liabilities 870

852 Accrued compensation and related benefits 808

862 Accrued income taxes payable 1,226

1,173 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 1,403

2,327 Total current liabilities 6,743

7,960 Long-term operating lease liabilities 587

1,167 Other long-term liabilities 29

29 Total liabilities 7,359

9,156 Total stockholders' equity 143,665

154,069 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 151,024

$ 163,225

Identiv, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continuing Operations (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin













GAAP gross profit $ 534

$ 238

$ 192

$ 1,335 Reconciling items included in GAAP gross profit:













Stock-based compensation 6

5

15

17 Amortization and depreciation 415

362

1,277

1,130 Total reconciling items included in GAAP gross profit 421

367

1,292

1,147 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 955

$ 605

$ 1,484

$ 2,482 Non-GAAP gross margin 19 %

9 %

10 %

12 %















Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses













GAAP operating expenses $ 6,116

$ 9,791

$ 17,629

$ 22,671 Reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses:













Stock-based compensation (702)

(1,090)

(2,396)

(2,583) Amortization and depreciation (117)

(64)

(235)

(154) Strategic review-related costs (372)

(3,551)

(376)

(6,120) Restructuring and severance (402)

—

(1,082)

— Total reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses (1,593)

(4,705)

(4,089)

(8,857) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 4,523

$ 5,086

$ 13,540

$ 13,814















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss from continuing operations to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA













GAAP net loss $ (3,451)

$ (9,329)

$ (14,282)

$ (21,634) Reconciling items included in GAAP net loss:













Income tax provision (benefit) (847)

360

(739)

361 Interest income, net (1,309)

(244)

(3,841)

(8) Foreign currency losses (gains), net 25

(340)

1,425

(55) Stock-based compensation 708

1,095

2,411

2,600 Amortization and depreciation 532

426

1,512

1,284 Strategic review-related costs 372

3,551

376

6,120 Restructuring and severance 402

—

1,082

— Total reconciling items included in GAAP net loss from continuing operations (117)

4,848

2,226

10,302 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (3,568)

$ (4,481)

$ (12,056)

$ (11,332)

