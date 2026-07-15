Identiv Expands ID-Tiny HF Tag Portfolio to Enable Secure Digital Intelligence for Ultra-Compact Applications

Product family brings one of the industry's broadest selections of ultra-miniaturized HF tags and inlays to healthcare, luxury goods, electronics, and smart packaging markets.

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the expansion of its ID-Tiny product family, a portfolio of ultra-miniaturized HF/NFC inlays and tags designed to bring secure digital intelligence to compact products, small components, and high-value items where space is extremely limited.

The expansion opens new possibilities for connecting physical objects that have historically been too small, too design-sensitive, or too irregularly shaped for conventional RFID and HF/NFC deployments. From jewelry and eyewear to surgical instruments, pharmaceutical vials, wireless earbuds, and personal care product caps, ID-Tiny enables brands and manufacturers to add secure digital functionality without changing how a product looks, feels, or functions.

"ID-Tiny is about making digital identity possible in places where it simply wasn't practical before," said Dr. Manfred Mueller, CSO of Identiv. "When you can bring secure, smartphone-readable HF/NFC functionality into form factors no larger than a grain of rice, you unlock entirely new use cases – from verifying a luxury ring's authenticity to tracking the use of a surgical instrument or connecting a patient to dosage instructions from a vial – without compromising performance. That is the power of miniaturization: it makes the smallest physical objects part of the digital world."

Unlocking new applications for compact products

Across use cases, ID-Tiny helps turn compact products into secure, verifiable touchpoints – enabling authenticity checks, usage tracking, tap-to-pair experiences, patient engagement, and lifecycle visibility in applications where conventional RFID has been difficult to deploy.

For luxury goods and fashion brands, ID-Tiny can enable discreet digital certificates of authenticity, Digital Product Passport (DPP) compliance, extended warranty registration, insurance activation, ownership verification, and protection against counterfeiting and gray market diversion.

In healthcare, ID-Tiny can support surgical instrument tracking, sterilization cycle monitoring, medical consumable authentication, pharmaceutical vial tracking, and patient-facing digital instructions.

In consumer electronics and smart home applications, ID-Tiny can enable product pairing, accessory verification, replacement part authentication, and lifecycle service support.

For food, beverage, beauty, and personal care brands, ID-Tiny can help protect product integrity while creating new consumer touchpoints – from authenticity checks and anti-refill protection to usage instructions, loyalty experiences, and post-purchase engagement.

This can help organizations reduce counterfeit losses, lower warranty and fraud costs, improve operational efficiency, accelerate authentication processes, improve recall management, and ultimately strengthen consumer trust.

Designed for real-world deployment

The expanded ID-Tiny portfolio includes eight distinct tags across multiple form factors – one of the industry's broadest selections of miniature HF tags – giving customers flexibility to integrate HF functionality into a wide range of compact products, surfaces, and materials. The family supports ISO15693 and is compatible with leading IC technologies including NXP ICODE® 3 and STMicroelectronics ST25TV, with label sizes smaller than a pencil eraser.

Identiv supports customers from design through deployment with encoding and personalization services, application testing, rapid prototyping, and scalable manufacturing capacity. This enables customers to move from concept to production while addressing the RF performance, integration, and manufacturing challenges that come with ultra-miniaturized RFID design.

"Smaller tags do more than solve a space problem. They make HF functionality possible in places where there was never room for it before," continued Mueller. "Every connected object starts with a digital identity. By making it practical to add that identity to smaller and often more challenging form factors, ID-Tiny expands what organizations and end users can connect, track, authenticate, and engage with across the physical world."

The ID-Tiny product family is available now. For more information about Identiv's ID-Tiny product family or other IoT solutions, please visit Identiv's Product Finder or contact [email protected].

For product imagery, click here.

About Identiv

Identiv's RFID- and BLE-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 2.0 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, logistics, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @Identiv

Media Contact

Samantha Bryton

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SOURCE Identiv