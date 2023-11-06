IDEOlogy Health Appoints Sandra Park as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEOlogy Health, a leading medical education company, announced that Sandra Park will join the company as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer effective today. Sandra has over 19 years of experience in the healthcare space, spanning clinical healthcare in the pharmacy setting to working at the U.S. FDA, and extensive healthcare legal and compliance expertise. Sandra will lead the legal and compliance functions for IDEOlogy Health, providing internal stakeholders with strategic and solutions-oriented advice and legal direction.

"The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving which is why I am excited to welcome Sandra to IDEOlogy's leadership team as we look forward to expanding our capabilities to support physicians and clients in the most innovative and compliant manner," said Mike Gramling, Chief Executive Officer of IDEOlogy. "Sandra is a seasoned advisor who offers a deep understanding of healthcare law and decades of experience in physician-centric organizations."

"I am thrilled to join IDEOlogy's mission in providing unbiased medical information to their network of physicians," said Sandra Park. "I look forward to being a part of IDEOlogy Health's leadership team, with its solid foundation in integrity and commitment to unbiased medical education."

Sandra joins IDEOlogy after tenures in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, most recently at Kite, a Gilead company, as Vice-President leading the Commercial Legal Group. Prior to Kite, Sandra served as Assistant General Counsel at Genentech, Regulatory Counsel at the FDA, and outside counsel for a wide variety of healthcare clients. Sandra received her J.D. from George Mason University and her B.S.Pharm. from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As an experienced BioPharma executive legal leader and partner, she has authored several healthcare compliance publications.

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology and Hematology.

www.ideologyhealth.com

