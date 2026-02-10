iDesign Collaborates with Rowan University to Strengthen Online General Education Classes to Better Serve Students Balancing Complex Schedules

The multi-year collaboration with instructional design firm iDesign will enhance Rowan University's online course quality, clarity and accessibility for working and adult students

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iDesign, an industry leader in online learning design and Rowan University, a top 100 public research institution serving more than 25,000 students in New Jersey, are now collaborating to support and expand the high-quality online general education programs at the University.

Working alongside faculty and academic leaders, iDesign will apply evidence-based instructional design and scalable processes to help Rowan strengthen course quality, improve accessibility, and support learner success at scale. During the multi-year initiative, iDesign will work with Rowan's Online Learning team to enhance its 75 online undergraduate general education courses, ensuring foundational learning experiences are designed to support students balancing work, family responsibilities, and other complex life commitments.

"As one of the top fastest growing research institutions, our goal is to double online enrollment over the next several years," said Michael Ciocco, PhD, associate vice president for online learning at Rowan. "This initiative ensures foundational courses are accessible and aligned with how today's students learn, without compromising academic rigor." The initiative builds on Rowan's academic strengths and focuses on delivering clear, consistent, and engaging online courses that allow students to focus on learning through a cohesive and easy-to-navigate academic experience.

"High-quality general education is foundational to student success in every learning environment," said Whitney Kilgore, PhD, co-founder and chief academic officer of iDesign. "By investing in course design, Rowan is unlocking potential for scale to support their rapid growth and setting students up for success early in their academic journey."

The initiative complements Rowan's broader investments in student success and support, including enrollment and success coaching for online learners. Courses will be developed in alignment with Rowan's academic standards, reflecting nationally recognized best practices for online learning, while shared design approaches help deliver a high-quality general education experience at scale.

About Rowan:

The Rowan Online Division of Rowan University empowers learners throughout the region with high-quality, accessible and affordable online education backed by the innovation and forward-thinking of Rowan University. Rowan's flexible online programs seamlessly connect students to award-winning faculty and industry leaders, comprehensive student support services and academic resources—no matter where they are.

In collaboration with Rowan's nationally ranked colleges and schools, Rowan Online delivers bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs in high-demand, future-focused fields. Guided by employer insight and industry-driven curriculum, Rowan Online prepares students to excel in a rapidly evolving workforce and lead in their professions and communities. Learn more at www.rowan.edu.

About iDesign:

iDesign partners with colleges and universities to build, grow, and support high-quality online and blended programs. Working alongside faculty and academic leaders, iDesign applies evidence-based instructional design and scalable processes to help institutions strengthen course quality, improve accessibility, and support learner success at scale. Learn more at www.idesignedu.org.

SOURCE idesignedu.org